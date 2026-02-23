Now this is a mirror with a difference as it conceals a very clever storage compartment beneath for your brushes, lipsticks and other make-up which really does make my bedroom look cluttered and messy! The storage space is split into sections so you can sort your make up items out, plus you can remove the divider for easy cleaning, plus it has a nonslip base too. You are able to lift the mirror to access storage and it is also easy to adjust the mirror angle, for me this is a genius product, I love it.

This mirror is as stylish as it is practical, giving you the best of both worlds, which makes sense to me. Time is precious so I do ‘try’ to be organised so I can apply my make-up quickly and this is where the Viva Pedestal Mirror with Storage from Joseph Joseph is so brilliant and a must-have, must-buy item. It features a wide racetrack-shaped mirror that gives a great view of your face and neck and a detachable 3x magnifying mirror for doing any precision work, such as your eyebrows. Wipe clean with a damp cloth and to clean the mirror just use a microfiber cloth.

I found this Viva Pedestal Mirror a super addition to my bedroom, it’s a marvellous mirror and make-up storage is always needed. With Mother’s Day approaching this makes such a great gift idea and will last far longer than a bunch of flowers!

About Joseph Joseph

Sparked by a fascination with design, twin brothers Antony and Richard launched Joseph Joseph back in 2003. By creating functional, problem-solving household products, their signature bright and sleek styles have become modern kitchen essentials.