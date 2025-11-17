Oral-B iO2 Night Black Electric Toothbrush + Travel Case Limited Edition (Boxed)

My first question dear reader, is when did you last change your toothbrush head? I wonder if you are like me and can honestly say – I’ve no idea! So to combat that issue why not get the iO2 as it comes with a new brush head that has Smart Bristles? Now these bristles are actually ‘smart’ as they now fully fade their colour to white as their cleaning capacity fades. So now you have no excuse to ignore when a new brush head is needed so you can then get back to 100% cleaning power.

If you are still using a manual toothbrush please put this new Oral-B iO2 on your Christmas wish list as you seriously need to make that switch to electric. It has been cleverly crafted to effortlessly transition manual toothbrush users to electric toothbrushes by bringing Oral-B’s iO technology to life with one simple touch. I need the one simple touch as I find it less confusing, less fiddly and it is so easy to use. With 3 quiet cleaning modes, it is best to start off with the super-sensitive mode which will give you a gentle cleaning experience and then you can move onto the sensitive mode and the third mode, is my favourite, a daily clean mode. You just have to choose which mode you prefer and then it is saved for your next clean.

You’ll also appreciate the 2 minute timer as 2 minutes is the dentist recommended time for you to brush so you that you can give your teeth a proper clean. The Automatic Gum Pressure Sensor slows down brush speed and flashes red when too much pressure is applied to ensure your gums are protected The Oral-B iO gives you a simpler, more intuitive cleaning experience and what also impressed me is that it is tough on plaque removal yet gentle on your gums. Inspired by dentists the round brush head surrounds your teeth, skilfully adapting to their unique shape and it really does remove 100% more bacterial plaque than regular manual brushes, even getting into those hard-to-reach areas of the mouth as the head has thousands of inner & outer bristles angled at 16° that give you superior plaque removal. The spiralled bristle pattern adapts to your unique tooth surfaces for an all-round clean with dual-length bristles for cleaning. Both you and your hygienist will appreciate that with this brush you can really get to those awkward back teeth!

So let me give you a recap on why I loved this brush so much. It’s iO Technology gives you an All-in-1 Power Button to activate it and then it is tough on any plaque but kind and gentle on your gums. This iO2 has a Clinical Performance that has been so cleverly designed to offer you and your teeth superior cleaning as it has precisely angled bristles that are able to lift and remove plaque even in hard-to-reach places, It offers you more bacterial plaque removal in hard-to-reach areas versus a regular manual toothbrush and guarantees gum protection with 100% healthier gums, again versus a regular manual toothbrush.

I have never heard of Smart Bristle Technology before but I am certainly impressed with it. I know that dental professionals recommend changing brush heads every 3-4 months, but we are not all the same so our individual needs are often different. So having Smart Bristles let you know when you need a new brush head is such a clever idea and replacements heads are available at Oral-B website.

Your Oral-B iO comes charged and ready to go and it has a long lasting battery which I really appreciated. Start off by putting toothpaste onto the head and then place in your mouth before you turn the brush on. Let the toothbrush do all the work and do resist trying to scrub your teeth, there’s no need tom this clever machine has your teeth covered! Using the one touch button, press to start in the Super Sensitive mode but then later try the Sensitive and then the Daily Clean Mode. I appreciated that this iO came with its own travel case which makes it perfect to take with you whilst you are travelling or on holiday. Every electric toothbrush in the Oral-B iO series is waterproof, but please don’t submerge it in water for lengthy periods.

To take care of your Oral B iO toothbrush clean both the brush head and outside of the handle regularly. Decouple the brush head from the handle, apply a small amount of mild sanitising cleanser and rinse both under running water. Dry the handle thoroughly before charging.

This is such a great Christmas gift idea and such will be much appreciated by all age groups.

Price: £35.00. A saving of £65.00 as Retail Price is £100.00 | Visit: boots.com