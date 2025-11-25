iO Kids Disney Stitch Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case

Oral-B, the world’s No1 dentist-recommended toothbrush brand, now expands its beloved children’s oral care range as it unveils its new innovative iO Kids toothbrush with the goal of inspiring a generation free of cavities, so we’ll have ‘Generation Clean’.

In an exciting continuation of its collaboration with Disney, Oral-B is thrilled to welcome the charming character design Disney Stitch on the iO Kids range. The Disney Stitch will make daily brushing a fun, not a chore as it engages children to get into the tooth brushing routine. With the added advantage that kids using a round power toothbrush have 40% better odds of being cavity-free, as the new iO Kids and PRO Kids ranges are both designed to make brushing more enjoyable and effective with features and characters designs that kids love and parents’ trust.

It makes sense to me that Dentist-Inspired, Kid-Friendly Advanced Technology Meets Playful Design, must surely help parents get children into the habit of regular brushing whilst making this fun.

The Disney Stitch is for children aged 6 and over and is a power toothbrush that is equipped with pioneering iO technology and delivers a gentler, more effective clean thanks to its micro-vibrations. This advanced toothbrush not only transforms oral care with its vibrant Disney designs but also keeps children motivated with exciting features.

The reasons I love the kid’s toothbrush range from Oral-B are many. So let me explain starting that the toothbrushes give powerful cavity protection allowing your kids to clean better in those hard-to-reach places which is where cavities start. It has been designed with a dentist-inspired round brush head that hugs each child’s unique tooth – whether it’s wobbly, overlapping, with gaps, or just coming in – giving a deeper clean than regular manual brushes and superior cavity protection. Add to this the 2-min music timer, offering engaging music that motivates brushing and celebrates a job well done after two minutes. Then it is gentle on gums and automatically reduces speed if kids over-brush, so their gums are protected. With its kid-friendly design and printed decoration of on the Disney Stitch, plus a long-lasting battery, all kids will begin to enjoy caring for their teeth. The brush isn’t noisy to use and has 3 adjustable speeds: ultra-gentle, gentle & daily clean and you can get up to 4 weeks use from a single charge.

Importantly this range is endorsed by the European Association of Paediatric Dentistry (EAPD).

It is vital that parents do their utmost to encourage their children to get into good dental habits as soon as possible. So I am impressed that Oral-B are so clever in using interactive music, character-driven excitement and smart brushing features, which takes away the chore of kids brushing their teeth, as it is now fun and something children will genuinely look forward to. As parents and grandparents we have a duty of care to this new generation and must do our best to guide them to a cavity-free future.

This would make such a lovely Christmas gift for children or for parents who are struggling with getting their kids to clean their teeth! Oral-B have a superb range of beautiful brushes for all kids. So give your children the best start with their teeth and treat them to the Oral-B iO Kids Brush.

Price: £40.00. RRP £100.00 so a saving of £60.00 | Visit: boots.com

Taken from their website:

Approved by the European Academy of Paediatric Dentistry.

Both the iO Kids and PRO Kids ranges are fully compatible with the Disney Magic Timer App. This exciting digital tool brings brushing to life with animated rewards and engaging content – 90% of children using the app brush for longer durations, solidifying a fun link between play and oral hygiene.

Turning Brushing into a Celebration of Healthy Habits

With brushing made fun by character-driven excitement, interactive melodies, and smart features, it’s no wonder that research shows:

Over 90% of kids love brushing with the iO Kids brush and find it easy to use!

More than 80% of children who switched from a manual brush now want to brush more frequently.

Parents report more than 80% feel their child is more motivated to brush twice daily, with more than 80% noticing increased independent brushing.