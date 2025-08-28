Miniwallet In Texano Saddle from Secrid

This Miniwallet is very deceptive as although it is small in size it is surprisingly large in storage capacity, thus combining the best of both worlds. This is the most iconic wallet from Secrid, a Dutch company, and for me this is the perfect all-rounder. As explained this lovely Miniwallet is compact in size and surprisingly large in storage capacity and offers you a wide variety of styles and colours to fit into every pocket. The exterior holds a few banknotes, receipts and cards, while the aluminium Card protector allows you to slide out cards with one simple clip motion and importantly protects your cards from bending, breaking and of course from any unwanted wireless communication.

I was surprised how I could get a maximum of 4 embossed or 6 flat plastic cards and up to 4 extra cards in the exterior wrap part in this Miniwallet. There’s also room for a few bank notes, business cards and some receipts. There is a two-year guarantee, plus a 60-days return policy and that is all I need!

I think the worry with any leather product purchase is caring for the leather itself, but with Secrid, the leather chosen for their wallets does not require any regular maintenance. If your wallet does get dirty or wet, there are several steps you may want to take to ensure the leather’s look and feel remains. Since this material is prone to absorbing water, Secrid recommends not trying to clean it. Any water or moisture used in this process would be absorbed by the wallet and may change its colour further. If you do get caught in typically Dutch or Welsh weather and your wallet does get wet, it is best use a soft cloth to carefully pat it dry.

This is a super Miniwallet and if you have birthdays in the offing or thinking ahead for the festive season do visit their website for more inspiration.

Price: £74.95

Colours: black, cognac, emboss lines, Leo grey, original cranberry, texana saddle,

Visit: secrid.com

A better world starts in your pocket

Made in Holland

By 2009, the leather industry had practically abandoned the Netherlands in favour of low-income countries. Secrid brought this industry back to our home country. By developing a radically different product and production process, wallets are once again Made in Holland on a large scale. More efficiently and cleaner than ever, in a quantity that has never been seen in our tiny country.

Secrid is a family business and 100% owned by the Van Geer family. The company was founded by René van Geer and Marianne van Sasse van Ysselt. By now, son Nando and daughters Michelle and Daniëlle also work for the company.

We are therefore free to set our own course, taking into account the long-term effects of all our choices. For us, social interests weigh at least as heavily as corporate interests.

Secrid’s timeline starts as early as 1979 when René and Marianne, the founders of Secrid, met.