Upgrades Underway at Loggerheads Country Park

Work has officially commenced on a major upgrade of the Loggerheads Country Park visitor facilities.

In 2023, UK Government confirmed their intention to provide £10.95 million of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting Clwyd West’s unique heritage, wellbeing, and rural communities.

This funding, known as the Local Regeneration Fund (LRF), has been awarded exclusively for successful projects included in Clwyd West and cannot be directed to other projects.

The first phase includes a full refurbishment of the public toilets, to be followed by improvements to the on-site café and meeting room and finally the visitor centre and external family friendly landscaping.

Local contractors Park City of St Asaph have been appointed to carry out the works, in partnership with design architects TACP based in Wrexham.

Despite the ongoing construction works, Loggerheads Country Park will remain open to visitors, with temporary toilet facilities and a covered seating area available to ensure a comfortable experience.

In the meantime, a new pop-up catering facility, Tŷ’r Felin / Mill House, has opened next to the historic mill. Operated by local producer Chilly Cow, the pop-up offers a selection of locally sourced hot drinks, ice cream, snacks, and cakes. It will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 4pm, until the newly refurbished café reopens in March 2026.

These upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to enhance the visitor experience at one of North Wales’s most popular country parks, which welcomes over 250,000 visitors every year.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Council Leader and Lead member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said:

“We have seen an increase in visitor numbers at Loggerheads Country Park in recent years and projects such as these, once completed, will help future proof the park and meet the ever-increasing expectations of visitors. “The upgrades to Loggerheads will play a vital role in future proofing the park for the increasing number of visitors that we are seeing year upon year. It is important to maintain and develop much loved national landscape areas such as Loggerheads as their popularity grows to ensure that they can continue to be enjoyed by all who visit.”

Plans for the Loggerheads improvement can be accessed on the Denbighshire County Council website.