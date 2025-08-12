Improvement Works Begin at Loggerheads Country Park

Works to enhance Loggerheads Country Park, a gateway to the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape begin.

Following the conclusion of the flood defence works on the site earlier this year, further upgrades are due to begin at the country park.

In 2023, UK Government confirmed their intention to provide £10.95 million of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting Clwyd West’s unique heritage, wellbeing, and rural communities.

This funding has been awarded exclusively for successful projects included in Clwyd West and cannot be directed to other projects.

The project will include the refurbishment of the visitor centre and the café alongside further improvements to the toilets and external landscaping, including making the site more sustainable with the addition of solar panels.

ParkCity Multitrade Ltd, based in St Asaph, have been awarded the contract and works will begin in mid-August lasting until early March 2026.

Loggerheads Country Park will remain open to visitors throughout the works which are set to begin in August, with alternative provisions being put in place during the works such as temporary toilets, an exciting new pop-up catering facility showcasing produce from north east Wales and visitor information points.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Council Leader and Lead member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said:

“We have seen an increase in visitor numbers at Loggerheads Country Park in recent years and projects such as these, once completed, will help future proof the park and meet the ever-increasing expectations of visitors. “These sites are much loved National Landscape areas, and it is important that we continue to maintain and develop sites such as these as their popularity grows to ensure that they can continue to be enjoyed by all who visit.”

Plans for the Loggerheads improvement can be accessed on the Denbighshire County Council website.