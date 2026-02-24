Tŷ Pawb Welcomes Volunteers Back to the Rooftop Garden!

Would you like to get involved in an exciting and unusual community growing project? From the 20th February 2026, Tŷ Pawb is welcoming volunteers back to the rooftop garden! Two sessions will run every Friday, one at 11am-1pm and another at 2pm-4pm.

The garden offers a range of opportunities to get green-fingered – including fruit trees, vegetable planters, flower beds, a green house and the workshop shed. There’s also lots of ways to contribute other practical and creative skills, such as painting and crafting. Garden tools and protective equipment are provided, but visitors to the garden do need to wear sturdy shoes with good grip.

“The Tŷ Pawb volunteer rooftop gardeners have achieved a lot to be proud of. Over the years we’ve seen this project develop from an area of grey car park into a green and flourishing community resource. We hope that this year that even more members of the community will get involved in making this space the best that it can be.” – Cllr Hugh Jones.

This inclusive volunteering opportunity is open to all adults aged 18+, whether beginners, experienced gardeners, or somewhere in between! Sessions are relaxed, with participants welcome to go at their own pace and to take time to enjoy a chat and a brew.

The garden is wheelchair accessible. Please get in touch if you have any accessibility queries. If you’re interested in becoming a new garden volunteer, please get in touch via teampawb@wrexham.gov.uk

New volunteers are welcome to join throughout the year, so you haven’t missed your chance after the 20th February.