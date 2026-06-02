Barry Dock RNLI Saves Two Lives in Kayak Rescue

Barry Dock RNLI volunteers have praised the calm and courageous actions of eight-year-old Marley after a kayaking trip with his Granscha Dai ended in a rescue off the Vale coastline.

Marley and David ‘Dai’ Jones, were enjoying a holiday at Fontygary when they decided to take their kayak out onto the water on Wednesday 27 May. However, after capsizing, they found themselves unable to get back onboard.

Realising the situation was becoming serious, Dai helped Marley back onto the kayak but was unable to climb back on himself. As the pair drifted in the powerful Bristol Channel currents, Dai remained in the water holding onto the kayak while Marley stayed onboard.

Dai said:

“I was getting tired and cold and there was a point where I wasn’t sure I’d make it. But I was trying to stay positive and keep calm for Marley because I didn’t want him to be frightened. Seeing the lifeboat arrive was a huge relief.”

Despite the situation, Marley remained calm. Using a mobile phone stored in a waterproof pouch, he contacted his Nan ashore, and they explained what had happened. She immediately called 999 and asked for the Coastguard, who tasked Barry Dock RNLI’s D-class inshore lifeboat to launch.

The D-class lifeboat launched with helm Andy and crew members Ben, Gerwyn and Kris, making best speed towards Limpet Bay.

By the time the lifeboat arrived, Marley and Dai had drifted approximately two and a half miles in around 25 minutes, from Fontygary Steps to just off the Cason by Aberthaw. The powerful tides and currents of the Bristol Channel had carried them a considerable distance from where they entered the water.

Marley was found sitting on top of the kayak, while Dai remained in the water holding onto it. After spending around 25 minutes in the sea, Dai was clearly tired and cold.

Although the weather was warm and sunny, sea temperatures around the Vale coastline are currently only around 11–12°C. The incident highlights not only how quickly the powerful tides and currents of the Bristol Channel can carry people away from their original position, but also how rapidly cold water can affect even experienced water users.

Both casualties, along with the kayak, were safely recovered onto the lifeboat and returned to shore, where they were handed over to Coastguard Team volunteers.

A few days after the rescue, Marley and Dai were invited to visit Barry Dock RNLI Lifeboat Station to meet the volunteer crew involved in the rescue, along with dad Joe.

During the visit, Marley was presented with a special medal to recognise the calmness, courage and maturity he showed while helping to raise the alarm and remaining level-headed throughout the incident.

The crew took Marley and his family on board the station’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and D-class inshore lifeboat, and gave him a tour of the lifeboat station.

Marley said:

“When I called my Nan, I told her I was okay, but Granscha looked like he was drowning and we needed help. “I was really happy when the lifeboat arrived – I thought PHEW! When I visited the lifeboat station afterwards, the crew taught me about Float to Live. The thing I’ll remember is to lie on my back like a starfish if I ever get into trouble in the water. I’m going to practise it next time I’m in the swimming pool.”

Andy, helm of the D-class inshore lifeboat, said:

“Even when people are experienced and prepared, things can go wrong very quickly at sea, particularly in the Bristol Channel where the tides and currents are extremely powerful. “Marley and Dai did exactly the right things when they found themselves in difficulty. They were both wearing lifejackets, they had a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, they called for help when they realised they were unable to get safely back to shore, and they stayed with the kayak. “Staying with the kayak made them much easier for the lifeboat crew to spot, while calling for help early meant assistance could be launched before the situation became even more serious. All of those actions played an important part in bringing this incident to a safe outcome. “I’d particularly like to praise Marley. He remained incredibly calm throughout the incident, contacted his Nan, shared his location and helped raise the alarm while keeping an eye on his Granscha in what must have been a frightening situation. He showed real maturity and stayed level-headed throughout. “Dai’s actions were also crucial. After the kayak capsized, he made sure Marley was safely back on top of the kayak but then had to remain in the water himself when he was unable to climb back onboard. “Spending 25 minutes in the water can quickly leave someone tired, cold and struggling to help themselves so Dai did well” “We’re really pleased this incident ended safely and it was great to meet everybody at the lifeboat station because we don’t often get the chance to chat to the people we rescue.”

Dai said:

“I can’t thank the RNLI volunteers enough for what they did for us that day. From the moment the lifeboat arrived, I knew we were in safe hands. “The crew were absolutely brilliant and looked after both of us from start to finish. To be honest, I genuinely don’t think I’d be here today without them. “Meeting the crew afterwards and being able to thank them in person meant a lot to both of us. Marley was so proud to receive his medal and we’ll never forget it”

The RNLI is reminding anyone heading onto the water to always wear suitable safety equipment, carry a means of communication, and check the weather, tides and conditions before setting off.

If you see anyone in difficulty in the water or along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.