National Garden Scheme 2025 Impact Report

The National Garden Scheme have just announced the 2025 Impact Report, categorising the share of donations between all the major health & well-being charities who have benefitted from the amounts raised this year. An astonishing and record-breaking £3,875,596 has been donated from funds gathered at garden openings throughout the UK this year, helping thousands of people living with cancer, Parkinson’s, poor mental health, or the pressures of unpaid caring, by supporting the nurses, health professionals and case workers who care for them.

These donations also reached hundreds of gardens and health projects, with 114 new gardens receiving Community Garden Grants funded by The Julia Rausing Trust, as well as funding the training & welfare of gardeners whose skills underpin horticulture throughout the country. We are proud to report that here in the county of Powys nearly £59,000 of the UK total was raised here by our generous garden owners together with the many volunteers and visitors who support them. Thank you all so much for all you do. You can read the full Impact Report at ngs.org.uk/record-donations-show-the-power-of-gardens-and-garden-visits-for-good-causes.

The short dark days of winter are upon us, but much can be done to improve general health & well-being by spending time in the garden. With 175 gardens due to open for The National Garden Scheme between January and March 2026, there will be plenty of opportunities to seek that all important health boost. Next year’s gardens are now live on the NGS website at findagarden.ngs.org.uk or you can pre-order The National Garden Scheme Garden Visitor’s Handbook 2026 from our website.

Looking ahead, 2027 marks the centenary year of The National Garden Scheme so the head office team and all the countrywide volunteer teams will be making big plans to celebrate this milestone. Originally set up in 1927 to support district nurses, the NGS has since donated over £74 million to some of the UK’s best loved nursing, health and gardening charities. Here in Powys we would love to mark the occasion by opening one hundred gardens for 100 years, so would be happy to hear from you if you can help. Have you ever considered opening your garden, or perhaps have a friend or neighbour who is an avid gardener? Maybe you live in a small village with three or more pretty gardens who could join forces and offer a community opening. To find out more please contact North Powys County Organiser at susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk