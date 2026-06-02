Flintshire Scout Honoured with Chief Scout’s Unsung Heroes Award

A young Scout from Flintshire who used her first aid training to help save a friend’s life has been recognised with one of Scouting’s highest honours for young people.

Grace Owens, from Northop Hall Scout Group, was presented with a Chief Scout’s Unsung Heroes Award by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields after remaining calm during a medical emergency and performing CPR until her friend began breathing again.

Grace was selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK and is one of just 20 young people to receive the award this year. The Chief Scout’s Unsung Heroes Award recognises young people who put the skills, values and confidence developed through Scouting into action to make a positive difference in their communities.

The award recognises Grace’s actions during a night out with friends when one member of the group, who has Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS), suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Grace knew there were certain warning signs that indicated emergency help was needed, including if an episode lasted longer than two minutes. When her friend remained unconscious beyond that point and her breathing became unstable, Grace immediately called 999.

Following instructions from the emergency call handler, Grace administered CPR until her friend started breathing again.

Reflecting on the incident, Grace said:

“I never imagined I’d need to use CPR training or first aid in real life, and I certainly wouldn’t have expected to need it on a night out. It’s the type of thing you’d expect to need while camping or on an expedition. “I think Scouts prepared me for this situation by providing years of first aid training. It helped me stay calm and know exactly what to do without panicking.”

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Grace said she focused entirely on helping her friend.

“I didn’t have time to think or process my emotions. Instead, I stayed calm without even realising it while trying to manage the situation. “When I decided to call 999, there wasn’t much going through my head. I was just acting on impulse and trying to act fast.”

Grace said the moment her friend began breathing again brought a huge sense of relief.

“Once my friend was breathing again, I felt a wave of relief knowing she would be ok, though I was still anxious while she remained unconscious.”

Grace’s mum, Emma Owens, said:

“This moment really sums Grace up. She’s caring, level-headed, and naturally steps up when it matters. She didn’t hesitate to help and responded with remarkable calmness and maturity. She did everything she needed to do to keep her friend safe. Her time in Scouts has undoubtedly helped build the confidence and skills she needed in that moment. Grace handled everything so well, and her whole family is incredibly proud of her.”

Grace has been involved in Scouts for 14 years, starting as a Beaver Scout before progressing through the movement and becoming a leader with her local Beaver section.

Along the way she has represented Wales at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, completed her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which she celebrated at Buckingham Palace in May, and is currently working towards her King’s Scout Award.

She recently attended a special celebration event at Gilwell Park alongside the other Unsung Heroes recipients from across the UK.

“The ceremony was a great experience. I really enjoyed meeting the other award recipients and hearing their stories. Everyone had made a positive impact in different ways, which was really inspiring, and it felt very special to be part of it.”

Finding out she had been selected for the award came as a surprise.

“I was taken aback to find out I had been chosen to receive the Chief Scout’s Unsung Heroes Award. I feel very honoured, especially since I know there were hundreds of nominations.”

Grace hopes her experience encourages others to learn first aid and CPR.

“First aid and CPR are essential life skills. While you hope never to need them, they empower you to step up in an emergency and potentially save the lives of your friends, family, or community members. “Staying calm in an emergency is crucial because it allows you to communicate effectively with responders and 999 operators and ensures you can carry out first aid without forgetting any important steps.”

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields said:

“I’m incredibly proud of our Unsung Heroes 2026. Each of them has shown real courage, kindness and care for others. They’ve stepped up and making a difference when it mattered most. They truly represent what Scouts is all about: building skills, using them to do good in the world, giving everyone a place to belong. Earning an Unsung Heroes Award is an incredible achievement. Thank you and well done to each of them for inspiring us and giving back to their communities.”

The awards were presented at a special ceremony held at the home of Scouting, Gilwell Park, attended by recipients’ families, friends and fellow Scouts. The award is supported by the Vasey Family Trust and players of the Postcode Lottery.

Feature image: Grace and Chief Scout Dwayne