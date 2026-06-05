Two New Community-Led Displays Presented at Criccieth Station

A handcrafted wooden steam train installation and a new heritage exhibition were officially presented at Criccieth railway station on Thursday 4 June, as local community groups and residents came together to celebrate Community Rail Week.

The event, organised by the Cambrian Railway Partnership, marked the completion of two community-led projects made possible through the Partnership’s Railway 200 Community Grant Fund, launched in 2025 to support projects that marked 200 years of the modern railway.

The Railway 200 Community Grant Fund was made possible through the Partnership’s successful application to Transport for Wales’s Challenge Fund, which recognised its potential to strengthen community connections with the railway while supporting a wide range of locally led projects.

The official ceremony was led by Criccieth Town Council Chair, Cllr Delyth Lloyd, who formally marked the completion of both projects on behalf of the town: “I would like to thank the Cambrian Railway Partnership, Transport for Wales, Community Rail Network, Cricieth in Bloom and Crefftwyr Cricieth and everyone else involved in making these projects possible.

“What makes these projects especially important is the spirit of collaboration behind them. They bring together volunteers, artists, historians, community groups and residents of all ages. They perfectly reflect the values of our community of inclusion, connection, creativity and pride in place.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategy Lead for Transport for Wales, said:

“It’s brilliant to see the community coming together to create something very special and memorable for Criccieth railway station. We’re proud our Challenge Fund could help the Cambrian Railway Partnership support these community-led projects that celebrated the 200th anniversary of the modern railway and strengthened local connections. Thanks to everyone’s incredible efforts the station is now a more welcoming space for passengers and locals.”

The first addition to the station platform is a large wooden steam train, built by the Criccieth Men’s Shed and designed and decorated by the Criccieth Crafters, who covered the installation with hand-knitted and crocheted woollen patterns. To complete the collaborative project, the Criccieth in Bloom group converted one of the wooden carriages into a planter, displaying a variety of perennial flowers.

Pam Mayo from Crefftwyr Cricieth said:

“We worked with Criccieth Men’s Shed to produce our take on a steam engine. Colourful and quirky. Grants like this received from Cambrian Railway Partnership ensure our ladies have a place to meet twice a week and a project to accomplish. Our thanks go to Deb for working with us on this one.”

Alongside the wooden steam train, visitors to the station can now view a new historical exhibition titled ‘Potted Thyme Line’. Created by Criccieth in Bloom in collaboration with local school pupils and community groups, the exhibition draws on historic photographs, press cuttings and archival material to trace the railway’s development in the town between 1865 and 1869.

Neil Scott, Chair of the Cambrian Railway Partnership, said:

“The Cambrian Railway Partnership’s Railway 200 Community Grant Scheme has helped promote our communities’ connections with our railway and we have been delighted with the creativity shown in Criccieth by our community groups to celebrate the railway’s important anniversary.”

The projects were showcased as part of Community Rail Week, the national celebration of community rail, which this year runs from 1 – 7 June and highlights the role community rail plays in fostering inclusion and strengthening local connections across Britain.