Community Artworks Unveiled During Community Rail Week

A new community-led art installation celebrating the identity, landscape and stories of Prees has been officially unveiled at Prees railway station as part of this year’s Community Rail Week.

The project, titled ‘Lines Through the Land’, has been funded by Transport for Wales and led by 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership (CRP) in partnership with local artist Cathy Williams, pupils from Lower Heath CE Primary School and Nursery, community members and station volunteers.

Created through a series of workshops, the artwork explores Prees’s ancient Bronze Age roots, its farmland and wildlife and has transformed the station into a more welcoming and meaningful gateway to the village. The project has also been enhanced by the contributions of Prees station adopter Janet, whose extensive knowledge of the area’s flora and fauna helped inspire and shape the artworks. Whitchurch station volunteer Michael also played a valued role in the project, contributing a series of detailed train sketches that have been incorporated into the final design.

Artist Cathy Williams said:

“It has been a privilege to work on this community project, made possible through the tremendous support of the staff at Lower Heath CE Primary School and the enthusiasm of the children. “Inspired by the countryside and wildlife of Shropshire, each of the four classes used different media to create their artwork, resulting in a vibrant and varied collection of images. It is wonderful to know that the children’s work can now be enjoyed by themselves, their friends, families and the wider community for many years to come. “This project is a credit to everyone involved in turning the vision into a reality, and I am very proud to have played a part in it.”

Helen Reynolds, Headteacher at Lower Heath CE Primary School, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils for their involvement in this project. Josie and Cathy have provided such a meaningful opportunity for the children to contribute to something beyond the classroom. It has given them a real sense of purpose, helping them to understand the importance of looking after their community and taking ownership of the place they live. The children thoroughly enjoyed every part of the process and were especially excited knowing that their work will remain at the station for many years to come. Projects like this help to foster a genuine sense of belonging, and we are very grateful to everyone involved for making it possible.”

Prees railway station, while an important rural transport link, lacked a visual connection to the village it serves and the surrounding north Shropshire landscape. The new installation helps create a stronger sense of place for passengers arriving in the area, while celebrating what Prees means to the people who live there.

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said:

“Creating a sense of place with artwork at the station, created by communities brings such a sense of pride as the projects connect the community to their railway. The artwork is meaningful and vibrant, a delight for passengers on their journey. Brilliant work, congratulations to everyone involved.”

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer for 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership, said:

“What I love most about this project is how it’s brought so many different people together. The station used to feel a bit disconnected from the village, but seeing the children’s ideas, inspired by Cathy’s creativity, mixed with Michael’s sketches and Janet’s local knowledge has completely changed that. It’s been brilliant watching the community put their stamp on the platforms, making it a proper gateway to Prees.”

The unveiling forms part of Community Rail Week, co-ordinated by Community Rail Network and sponsored by Rail Delivery Group, a nationwide annual celebration of the people and partnerships working to connect communities with their railways. This year’s theme, ‘Journeys for All’, shines a spotlight on the vital role community rail plays in fostering inclusion, strengthening local connections and breaking down barriers, helping to ensure everyone can access and enjoy rail travel.

‘Lines Through the Land’, demonstrates the value of community involvement in shaping public spaces, with pupils and residents contributing ideas, imagery and stories that now form part of a permanent installation at the station.