Twr y Felin Hotel Celebrated 10 Years with Summer Garden Party

On Sunday, 31st May, Twr y Felin Hotel welcomed loyal guests, artists, partners, local supporters and friends of the hotel to a special summer garden party marking ten years since the hotel first opened its doors.
Although the hotel’s official opening took place in March 2017, the team chose to celebrate the milestone with a relaxed outdoor gathering as summer arrived in St Davids. The event provided an opportunity to thank the many guests, partners and supporters who have contributed to Twr y Felin’s success over the past decade.
Set within the hotel’s landscaped grounds, guests were welcomed with champagne before enjoying an afternoon of live music, drinks and afternoon tea-inspired canapés created by the award-winning Blas Restaurant team. The menu featured a selection of sweet and savoury bites made using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, served throughout the afternoon.
Live music from local musician Rosey Cale provided the soundtrack to the celebration, while guests enjoyed the hotel’s gardens and sculpture collection.
A highlight of the afternoon was a speech from owner Keith Griffiths, who reflected on the hotel’s journey over the past ten years and thanked the team, guests and local community for their ongoing support.
Originally built in 1806 as a windmill, Twr y Felin has undergone many transformations throughout its history before reopening as Wales’ first contemporary art hotel. Today, the hotel is home to more than 250 artworks, the 3 AA Rosette Blas Restaurant, Awen Spa, and 39 individually designed bedrooms, welcoming visitors from across the UK and beyond.
Speaking after the event, Keith Griffiths, Retreats Group Founder and Owner, said:
“I am so pleased that Twr y Felin hotel has grown from strength to strength over these ten years due to the incredibly hard work of our staff, loyalty of our guests and support of our community. I look forward to the continued success of Twr y Felin hotel and its sister properties, Roch Castle, Penrhiw Priory and St Bride’s Spa Hotel as we continue to develop the luxury hotel market of St David’s and Pembrokeshire.”
The anniversary garden party marked not only a celebration of the hotel’s achievements to date, but also an opportunity to look ahead to the future, as Twr y Felin continues to evolve while remaining rooted in its heritage, art, hospitality and connection to Pembrokeshire.