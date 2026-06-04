Twr y Felin Hotel Celebrated 10 Years with Summer Garden Party

On Sunday, 31st May, Twr y Felin Hotel welcomed loyal guests, artists, partners, local supporters and friends of the hotel to a special summer garden party marking ten years since the hotel first opened its doors.

Although the hotel’s official opening took place in March 2017, the team chose to celebrate the milestone with a relaxed outdoor gathering as summer arrived in St Davids. The event provided an opportunity to thank the many guests, partners and supporters who have contributed to Twr y Felin’s success over the past decade.

Set within the hotel’s landscaped grounds, guests were welcomed with champagne before enjoying an afternoon of live music, drinks and afternoon tea-inspired canapés created by the award-winning Blas Restaurant team. The menu featured a selection of sweet and savoury bites made using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, served throughout the afternoon.