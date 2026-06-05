Welsh Fundraiser Takes Top Honour at National Awards

A ScoutsCymru fundraiser has been recognised on the national stage after winning the Newcomer of the Year award at the National Fundraising Awards 2026 last night (4 June 2026).

Shanty, Fundraising Officer at ScoutsCymru, received the award during a ceremony held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. The award was sponsored by Hynt.

The Newcomer of the Year category attracted hundreds of entries from across the UK, recognising individuals who have made an outstanding impact early in their fundraising careers.

Shanty was one of only two finalists from Wales across the whole spectrum of awards and the only Welsh winner on the night, making the achievement particularly significant for the Welsh charity sector.

Her work has helped secure funding for a range of opportunities that support young people across Wales, including international experiences, leadership development opportunities and projects that would not otherwise have been possible. Her nomination highlighted both the results she has achieved and the relationships she has built with volunteers, supporters and partners across the Scouting movement.

Speaking after receiving the award, Shanty said:

“I am absolutely thrilled and still a little overwhelmed. To be recognised alongside so many talented fundraisers from across the UK is incredibly special. “Fundraising is always a team effort and this award reflects the support of so many people. I’d like to thank everyone at ScoutsCymru, particularly the brilliant staff team and those incredible volunteers I work with on international trips and projects, who put so much time and energy into creating life-changing opportunities for young people. “Being surrounded by more than 300 fundraisers from charities of all sizes was genuinely inspiring. Some were at the start of their careers, while others had dedicated decades to fundraising, but everyone in the room shared the same goal of making a positive difference through the causes they support.”

Kerrie Gemmill, Chief Executive of ScoutsCymru, said:

“Shanty never ceases to amaze me. Being the sole fundraiser in a small organisation is no easy task, but her resilience, passion and determination are remarkable. “She has already made a significant contribution to ScoutsCymru, securing funding that is helping more young people across Wales access opportunities, develop skills and experience adventures they may not otherwise have had. “To be recognised on a national stage from such a strong field of entrants is a tremendous achievement. The fact that Shanty was one of only two finalists from Wales and the only Welsh winner on the night makes this award even more special. “We are incredibly proud of her and delighted to see her hard work, dedication and commitment recognised in this way.”

ScoutsCymru also thanked the Chartered Institute of Fundraising for hosting the awards and Hynt for sponsoring the category.

The award comes at a time when ScoutsCymru continues to provide skills, adventure and opportunities for more than 14,000 young people across Wales with the support of over 4,300 volunteers.

About ScoutsCymru

ScoutsCymru supports more than 14,000 young people and over 4,300 volunteers across Wales.

Scouting helps young people develop skills for life through adventure, teamwork, leadership and community action. Young people aged 4 to 25 take part in activities that build confidence, resilience and wellbeing while making a positive contribution to their communities.

For more information visit scoutscymru.org.uk.

About the National Fundraising Awards

The National Fundraising Awards are organised by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising and celebrate excellence in fundraising across the UK.

The Newcomer of the Year award recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and impact in the early stages of their fundraising career.