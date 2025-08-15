Tweezer Sweezer 2.0 Slanted Eyebrow Tweezers from Rubis

I always find using tweezing eyebrows a struggle which means it is a job I do tend to leave, which is certainly not right! However that has now changed after trying these handcrafted precision aluminium eco tweezers from Rubis. This pair are ultralight and durable and have been handcrafted in Switzerland. They are super to use as these eyebrow tweezer guarantees perfect alignment of the tips so you get the precise removal of even the finest hairs. This is a must-have in your beauty box. You can discover the innovation of Rubis with this Sweezer 2.0 as it is the first eco-friendly tweezer made from 100% recyclable aluminium, I am always impressed with anything recyclable!

This lightweight tweezer ensures you get a fatigue-free, stress-free experience, even after prolonged use. With its slanted tip, you’ll find this cosmetic tweezer is perfect for accurately shaping your eyebrows and plucking away any unwanted hair, including ingrowing hairs. Finished with a dazzling, anodized metallic colour, with this tweezer you get style and functionality which is just what you need, plus they come in a small zipped case so hopefully you’ll always know where they are.

I would agree with the Rubis Switzerland strapline that these are the world’s best tweezers. I also think these will make a great gift idea or stocking filler.

Price: £14.95 this is currently a 25% price reduction

Colours: blue, charcoal, green, purple, red, silver

Visit: amazon.co.uk

Product information

Manufacturer: Rubis Outils SA

Part Number: 3K106P

Package Dimensions: 12 x 0.5cm; 20g

Item model number: 3K106P

Style: Modern

Finish: Coated

Material: Aluminium

Power Source: Hand powered

Included components: Case

Weight: 20g