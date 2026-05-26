Original Lipstick Top Coat from Lipcote

Some beauty products are that brilliant that they really stand the test of time and the Lipcote Top Coat is certainly one of these. Lipcote is THE original lipstick top coat and I urge you to give this a try if you are a lipstick lover like me, but also get cross when your lipstick just disappears in next to no time. I always feel much more confident when I wear Lipcote over my favourite lipstick colour, knowing the colour will stay put whether I am drinking of eating. Lipcote is without doubt a beauty icon product which I remember using when I was cabin crew many decades ago, but for some reason I had stopped using it. Why did I do that? I have no idea, it makes no sense but I now feel rather stupid, however Lipcote Top Coat and I have renewed our lipstick friendship and we’ll now be pals for life!

Lipcote has a transparent formula that ensures your lipstick lasts and lasts and that of late was something I was always struggling with, but this is such a clever product as it easily combats any colour transfer, stops smudging and feathering, but it covers all these issues but without drying my lips. So I am not at all surprised that Lipcote still has a loyal following and continues to grow a reputable community from all walks of life including beauty mavericks, beauty editors and celebrities too. Unsurprisingly Lipcote is an award-winning product and should be a makeup staple for everyone as it will be their secret to a long-lasting lipstick look. Mind you it will not be a secret for long as friends and family will be asking you why your lipstick stays put, sure you’ll let them in on it though! I am delighted to be reunited with Lipcote, but still annoyed with myself for forgetting about such a super product. But I am now happier that I’ve introduced Lipcote Top Coat to a new audience and I am certain that my readers will be glad that I did! Lipcote Top Coat will also make a great gift, a thank-you treat or, maybe do what I have just done and popped a few into my present drawer as yes I am thinking ahead for the festive period………

It is incredibly easy to use, just apply your favourite lipstick shade and then blot with a tissue to take away any excess. Then use Lipcote over and just slightly beyond your lipstick, don’t worry if some light tingling occurs. Keep your lips apart whilst Lipcote sets, but don’t worry it does dry quickly. That’s it, you are now ready to face the world with your long lasting colour, which does not fade or transfer your lip colour onto glasses or cups.

Lipcote Top Coat’s unique formula includes all vegetarian natural extracts as the brand is against animal testing. But if you think you might be sensitive, just test a small amount of Lipcote onto the back of your hand before using on your lips. Do not use on dry or cracked lips or if the usual momentary tingling persists.