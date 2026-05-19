Liquorice Balm from LipQ

I was not aware that cold sores affect almost 30 million people in the UK, gosh that is a high figure and if like me you also struggle with cold sores, you will know how annoying they are. Many products say they are effective for cold sores, but that is certainly not what I have found – until I found LipQ. This is a super smooth 100% natural hypoallergenic cold sore lip balm but where this one is different is because it actually works! With the active extract of liquorice you will find that with daily use on your lips that are prone to cold sores, this will work for you too. The key cold sore fighting ingredient in liquorice is glycyrrhizic acid (GA). GA specifically fights cold sores as it specifically targets the genes that are required to maintain the virus in its latent state by interfering with the production of special proteins that feed the infected cells. GA specifically targets the genes that are required to maintain the virus in its latent state by interfering with the production of special proteins that feed the infected cells. Research published in the US Journal of Clinical Investigation has shown that liquorice has the ability to weaken the cold sore virus which lies dormant in the skin between outbreaks. Unlike conventional treatments, due to its naturally derived ingredients, the balm can be worn at all times without any negative side-effects, meaning that it could be used as a preventative to prevent cold sore outbreaks leaving you with smoother, healthier lips so that you can feel more comfortable and confident every day.

LipQ has been clinically proven in a double-blind trial with the Herpes Viruses Association, with over 73% people tested saying it reduced the severity and duration of outbreaks and furthermore, then 83% of the people using the liquorice balm reported experiencing less outbreaks than when using their conventional treatments. Whilst using the liquorice lip balm, testers reported that on average their outbreaks were only half their normal length and the time between outbreaks was much longer.

Marian Nicholson from the Herpes Viruses Association says;

“We were aware of the research on liquorice and were interested in carrying out an in vivo trial. Quite often results which look impressive in a test tube are not as effective in real life testers. However, Skin Shop’s Liquorice Balm has performed well with respondents showing a marked reduction in severity and duration of their cold sore outbreaks. In light of this research we are happy to recommend this treatment to our members.”

LipQ believe in honesty and setting clear, realistic expectations from the start. Their Liquorice Balm is designed to work with your skin over time, targeting the root causes of cold sores. It addresses the core symptoms using naturally active ingredients that inhibit the virus lying dormant in the skin around the lips. But please be aware that results don’t happen overnight, however this LipQ journey will help you regain control of your skin and just as importantly your confidence. As it is 100% natural the gentle formula hydrates and soothes your lips whilst offering protection from UV damage which is one of the main triggers for cold sores. So of course it is perfect for sensitive lips as LipQ nourishes, shields and keeps your lips soft, smooth and well-protected.

Apply the balm more frequently throughout the day if your lips become dry, if you’re feeling run down, or for women during menstruation as these are times when cold sore outbreaks are more likely. Due to its naturally derived ingredients, LipQ Liquorice Balm and remember it can be worn daily, even between cold sore outbreaks, without any negative side effects, unlike conventional treatments. It is 100% natural and free from parabens, perfumes, MI, and SLS.

Apply LipQ Liquorice Balm to your lips in the morning and evening and wear LipQ Liquorice Balm under all lipsticks to protect and hydrate your lips. Do try to avoid matt lipsticks as they can dry out your lips, causing a micro-trauma that may trigger a cold sore, so always use hydrating lipstick formulas instead. But something else I didn’t know was that I should keep my hot drinks tepid, as excessive heat on your lips can trigger cold sores. I used this at least 2-3 times a day between and during cold sore out breaks to give my lips protection against future outbreaks. What I would also love is this clever balm put into a lipstick form. I’m just thinking that going out on my frequent dog walks in the summer and winter it would be great to have in my pocket for an easy re-application. This balm is most certainly worth a try.

Taken from their website:

Knowing what to expect along the way can reassure you that real improvements are taking place.

Days 2-3:

Cold sores start to feel less sore, swollen, and weepy, with reduced pain.

Days 4-5:

Cold sores should shrink and become less active, crusted, and open.

The skin around the affected area feels calmer and less inflamed.

Days 5-7:

Cold sores are typically in remission, significantly reduced in size, and nearly invisible.

After 1 Month:

Lips feel healthier, smoother, and more resilient to cold sore triggers, such as sun exposure or stress.

Outbreaks, if they occur, are shorter and less severe.

Long-Term:

Consistent use helps reduce the frequency and intensity of cold sore outbreaks, allowing you to feel less anxious and more confident in your skin.

All You Need, No Gamble Required

Skin specialists often say that consistency is the key to managing cold sores.

Frequently experimenting with different products can be like playing Russian roulette and often ends up making your skin worse in the long run.

So, why risk it…?

That’s why we’ve created 2 core products designed specifically for cold sore-prone lips like yours!

The combined function of our lip repair system is to fundamentally improve the resilience of your skin against cold sores while eliminating the need for other products which may disrupt your skin’s recovery process.

All we ask from you is a commitment to stick with us and experience the proven benefits our system can offer your skin.