Real Luxury Hand Wash from Neom Wellbeing London

I must be honest and say that I really am a NEOM addict as I can rely on this brand to use myself, but also know I can trust NEOM for gifting, whether that be hand washes, balms, bath & shower gels, cleansers, reed diffusers – there is something for everyone in their range.

But back to this lovely hand wash which is an everyday essential, and features 100% natural fragrances and comes in a 100% recyclable bottle. I love that this bottle has been designed to be refilled and reused, that really works for me and I am sure it will for you as well. It has a luxurious formula that cleanses, softens and replenishes your skin. Beautifully blended with 24 essential oils, including lavender, jasmine and sandalwood, which will give you many moments of sink-side self-care. Infused with vitamin-rich marine extract, coconut water and skin-softening aloe vera with a natural colour derived from gardenia fruit, it is a beautiful fragrance.

Real Luxury is an overdose of rich jasmine – as if you’ve brushed past an archway heaving with its fully-opened blossoms. A whisper of lavender brings a soul-healing and de-stressing sense of calm, whilst sandalwood a meditative and grounding linger. – Alice du Parcq, fragrance expert.

Behind The Blend:

Lavender: known for its soothing properties.

Jasmine absolut: known to help calm & uplift, helping to boost mood.

Sandalwood: a woody and earthy scent to help relieve stress.

Independent Blind Consumer Study on 66 people, after initial use over 2 weeks:

84% said the fragrance left them feeling instantly de-stressed*

To use, just work the wash gently over your wet hands for at least ten seconds. But during those 10 seconds do take a deep inhale and let the scent of the 24 calming essential oils help relax you. I loved the lovely rich lather and how my hands were left feeling super soft and smelling gorgeous. This is a wonderful way to de-stress – do give this one a try.