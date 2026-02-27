Tubing Mascara

Lash WITHOUT LIMITS Tubing Extreme Lengthening & Volume Mascara from Essence Cosmetics

This essence lash, WITHOUT LIMITS Extreme Lengthening & Volume mascaras feature an innovative elastomer brush that captures even the shortest lashes giving you ultra-length and bold volume. I find tubing mascaras easy to apply and remove and I really don’t think I get as much eyelash damage when I remove it.

Just apply the mascara from the base of your lashes to the tips using a zigzag motion. Layer as needed for extra volume and length, ensuring each lash is evenly coated without clumping. For added definition, focus on the outer lashes for a lifted, wide-eyed effect.

Size & Price: 13ml/£3.29

Colour: black, brown

Visit: boots.com

Tubing Stay In Place Volume Mascara from Catrice Cosmetics

This Catrice Tubing Stay In Place Volume Mascara that is available in Panda-Proof Black and Panda-Proof Brown are game changers for those of you who never want to worry about panda eyes again. Thanks to innovative tube technology, each lash is coated with tube-shaped polymers that create a buildable thickening and lengthening effect without crumbling or smudging. The ultra-black formula provides long-lasting definition whether you’re going for a natural or a dramatic look, both looks are covered.

Apply the mascara from the base to the tip of your lashes, ensuring each lash is fully coated with the tubing formula. Layer as needed for added volume and length. Despite its long-lasting hold, the mascara can be effortlessly removed with warm water – simply soak and gently wipe away the mascara without the need for harsh rubbing or make-up remover.

Size & Price: 11ml/£4.99

Colours: panda-proof black, panda-proof brown

Visit: boots.com