Tretower Court and Castle Calls on Local Businesses for New Catering Opportunity

Cadw, the Welsh Government environment service, is seeking a local business to establish and manage a brand-new catering facility within the beautiful grounds of Tretower Court and Castle.

The opportunity offers an experienced operator to run an independent food and drink service inside the monument’s Grade II listed barn — which is currently being converted to provide space for a permanent food and drink outlet at the historic site.

The Tretower Café will be fully equipped with modern facilities to offer dine-in and takeaway services, complete with indoor and outdoor seating for both Tretower Court and Castle visitors and external parties to enjoy.

Cadw issued the ‘expression of interest’ notice for the opening earlier this week — and is encouraging prospective applicants to register their interest by 12pm on Thursday 29 July 2021.

Interested parties are also invited to attend a viewing of the soon-to-be refurbished space on Thursday 15th July.

A local business will be appointed in September, with the café set to open its doors during October this year, subject to coronavirus restrictions.

The initial occupational agreement will run until October 2024, however, should the relationship between Cadw and the selected business prove successful, the catering opportunity will expand beyond the primary three-year contract.

It is hoped that the arrival of the café will help to drive more visitors to Tretower Court and Castle, all while supporting a local business to expand its horizons, as experienced at the Harlech Castle café in recent years.

It’s all part of a wider investment into the historic monument, which will also see a brand-new visitor centre, retail and exhibition space, lift and visitor toilets introduced at the site by the end of this year.

Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said:

“We look forward to hearing from local businesses across Powys and beyond, who are ready to embark on a new catering adventure. We’re confident that the operator selected will bring exciting ideas and a varied food and drink offering to enhance the overall visitor experience at Tretower Court and Castle — which welcomes thousands of visitors every year. “Our aim is to foster a long-term working relationship with the appointed operator, so that we support them in expanding their business while also ensuring our visitors get the highest quality catering experience at one of Wales’s most cherished heritage sites”.

For more information and to find out how to express interest, please visit: https://cadw.gov.wales/

Feature image: Tretower Café is currently under construction within the Grade II listed barn at Tretower Court and Castle, image copyright: Cadw