Town Crier Tradition Reimagined for Valentine’s Day

Academics are reimagining the historic role of the town crier on Valentine’s Day (Saturday 14 February) as part of a new performance project.

Dating back to medieval times, town criers were the chief means of sharing news with people in a town, many of whom were illiterate.

The criers rang a bell to make official public announcements in the streets and many would dress elaborately in a red and gold coat, white breeches, black boots and a tricorn hat.

Today, the town crier is simply a ceremonial role, with many towns reinstating them for celebrations, charity events and competitions around the world.

Led by theatre maker Dr Louise Ritchie from Aberystwyth University, ‘Er Mwyn Dyn / For Crying Out Loud’ is a new project offering a very different take on the tradition.

Dressed in gold sequins, pushing a golden shopping trolley and carrying bells, the group of female ‘Aber Criers’ will walk through the streets of the west Wales town publicly “crying out” the stories and experiences of women who deserve recognition.

Dr Ritchie, from the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies, said:

“For centuries, town criers played a fascinating role in their communities, serving as the lifeline of public communication long before newspapers, radio, or digital alerts existed. Their bold presence, bell ringing and ceremonial dress made them instantly recognisable, but it was their ability to shape how information spread – and to help maintain order, unity and shared knowledge – that made them truly indispensable.”

Following the start of the project at the end of last month to celebrate Wales’ patron saint of love, Santes Dwynwen, the Aber Criers have made several appearances around the town with their bespoke golden trolley, which also serves as a postbox.

Members of the public have been invited to write a love letter to a woman they would like to celebrate and, on Saint Valentine’s Day, every letter will be cried out loud on the streets of Aberystwyth.

This marathon day of crying will begin tomorrow (14 February) at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, before making its way down Penglais Hill and into Aberystwyth town to cry the contents of the more than a hundred letters received.

Dr Ritchie from Aberystwyth University added:

“The town crier has traditionally been a figure associated with authority, visibility and public voice, yet that role has historically been held mainly by men. Our project reimagines this tradition as an act of collective recognition, shifting focus to the wider appreciation we hold for women in our lives, in all their roles and contributions. These cries – joyful, humorous, heartfelt or defiant – form a living chorus honouring women whose contributions are often overlooked in homes, workplaces and communities.”

On International Women’s Day on 8 March, the community will hear a newly commissioned piece of writing by emerging Welsh writer Courtney Olwen. Inspired by the nominations received, the piece will be a collective love letter to celebrate the women of Aberystwyth both locally and as part of a global moment of recognition.

Er Mwyn Dyn / For Crying Out Loud is part of a wider programme of activities taking place in February and March 2026 to celebrate Aberystwyth Ceredigion’s recent recognition as a Dinas Llên | City of Literature, and part of UNESCO’s worldwide network of Creative Cities.

Feature image: Er Mwyn Dyn / For Crying Out Loud during Aberystwyth’s Santes Dwynwen Parade. Credit: Isaac Peat