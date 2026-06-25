Meadow Creations, Creating Wildflower Spaces

To make a wonderfully tasty omelette one has to break eggs. As previously said creation of wildflower meadows takes time but may start with what looks like messy farming.

Such is the case at the start of a mini wildflower meadow for a school in Pembrokeshire. Within a meadow, creation of paths and other incidentals within the meadow Trevor says can be more than tedious. In addition the end goal needs imagination from a blank piece of land as can be seen from this what looks like rather erratic rotavating but hopefully we will see the beauty in a year or so.

Meadow Creations work in domestic situations as well as commercial and institutional.

It was back in January that Trevor told Welsh Country of a garden that was started three years ago.

Not the most scientific of trials but the past week (mid to late January) has seen a pickup in grass growth especially the ryegrasses and the mowing season will soon be upon us. Photos show shots of a garden where we did a garden makeover three years ago.

The photos were taken throughout last summer, where the client had requested a more nature friendly garden, as well as areas of wildflowers we installed, the lawn area was laid with a species rich turf containing native grasses, clover, legumes and low growing wildflowers. Client requested a area of original lawn remained which is circled in the foreground which we merged with the species rich turf. The dry hot summer last year highlighted the difference between the two types of lawn. The conventional lawn containing ryegrasses put in plenty of early lush growth which needs more mowing but as the temperatures increased and the ground moisture evaporated the grass died off.