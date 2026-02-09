’Forgotten Meats’ – a Future Superfood?

Forgotten meats such as liver, heart and kidneys could make a comeback as a new superfood, according to scientists.

Offal was once a regular part of people’s diets in the UK but have fallen out of favour in recent decades, despite being relatively cheap and a rich source of vitamins and minerals.

Researchers from the IBERS research institute at Aberystwyth University have been working with Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) to explore the reasons for the decline in demand for these meats as well as raising awareness of its high nutritional value.

Dr Siân Mackintosh from the Agricultural Systems Research Group at IBERS, Aberystwyth University, said:

“Where they are not being used, these nutrient-dense “forgotten meats” represent a significant loss of nutrients from our food chain and could instead be used to support human dietary health when incorporated as part of a balanced diet. There could also be environmental benefits and less food waste if these meats were eaten more regularly.”

Working with IBERS scientists, staff at HCC have been holding tasting sessions at events like the Royal Welsh Show and the Winter Fair in Llanelwedd to gauge people’s reaction to the taste of dishes made with Welsh Lamb’s liver, such as stroganoff, faggots and paté.

They have also carried out a small straw poll to find out more about the general public’s views on eating liver, heart, kidneys or tongue.

Dr Eleri Thomas, Future Policy and Project Development Executive at HCC said:

“We believe there is a significant potential for these forgotten meats to be incorporated back into our diets. During tasting sessions carried out at the Winter Fair last year, consumers liked the flavour and were keen to find out more about recipes and cooking methods, as well as the value that it can offer. “By exploring ways of optimising the use of nutrient-rich undervalued lamb cuts, the aim is to increase the sustainability of the supply chain, reduce waste and guide new marketing opportunities.”

The research has been carried out as part of a wider project called SMART Nutrient Cymru, funded by the Welsh Government’s SMART Flexible Innovation Support scheme.

The project is led by Dr Christina Marley, Head of the Agricultural Systems Research Group at IBERS:

“The aim of the SMART Nutrient Cymru has been to look at ways of capturing nutrients which are being lost within forage-based agri-food systems. As well as working with HCC, we have also been working with British Wool to explore how we can develop new uses for wool which adds value to the product, and with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water on ways of protecting and improving water sources through planting alternative forages to act as natural buffers separating agricultural land from rivers and reservoirs.”

IBERS is one of eight research institutes in the UK strategically supported by the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and provides the UK with a national capability in grassland and plant breeding science.