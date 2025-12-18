The Winter Garden 2026

Beginning its flowering about a month earlier than St Ewe but vying for attention with small bright red flowers is the aptly named Camellia x vernalis ‘Yuletide’. A cross between Camellia japonica and C. sasanqua, it is a relatively recent arrival but increasingly popular especially as a seasonal present for gardeners. It has dark green glossy leaves and, in my experience, has been happy and healthy, despite occasional exposure to salt laden winds. Growing to 5-6 ft and at its peak through Christmas and beyond, it always attracts comment. There are a number of similar hybrids with light pink flowers but none of them are as attractive as ‘Yuletide’.

Coronilla valentina glauca ‘Citrina’ is a bit of a mouthful for a small shrub which barely reaches 6 feet on a warm wall, with some support. However, its latin name may well be more acceptable than its common epithet ”bastard senna” thought to allude to the similarity of their respective seed pods. A relatively unobtrusive plant when out of flower, despite attractive grey-green foliage, it is transformed by panicles of pale cream and lemon flowers with a sweet but not overpowering fragrance. It will grow in any fertile well drained soil and is ideal near an entrance. My plant starts to flower in late autumn and will continue until spring. An undemanding plant that always gives me pleasure and I would not be without it.