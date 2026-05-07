The Spring Garden 2026

Wales has over 300 diverse and magical gardens opening in 2026 for the National Garden Scheme and May and June is a great time to explore them. Here are just a few to tempt.

74 Castle Street

74 Castle Street, Swansea is a beautifully landscaped terraced garden with stunning views over the River Lougher. The upper older section surrounds the Grade 11 listed house that was home to the Knights Templar and the Knights Hospitalier with an ancient chapel, pond, hedge maze and mature plants and trees. In contrast Maurizio Brotto says the second lower section was created more recently to include a rock garden and topiary plants with statues, urns and planters as ornamental features.