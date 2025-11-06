The Early Winter Garden 2025

I have frequently envied and admired large gardens for their capacity to house substantial trees and shrubs which provide winter form and interest. My own garden is too small to accommodate most palms that I particularly covet. The Chusan Palm, Trachycarpus fortunei, a hardy native of China and the Far East can grow its shaggy stems to over 12 metres in height which would quickly dwarf my bungalow. However, Trachycarpus wagnerianus is a dwarf form, growing slowly to 5 metres after many years, and as hardy as the larger species. It has much smaller, stiffer leaves which are more resistant to wind damage and maintains a straight stem, unlike its sometimes bendy relative. My own plant has been in my front garden for 5 years with total exposure to salt winds and suffered negligible wind burn.

Another small palm which is ideal for coastal situations is Chamaerops humilis, the European Fan Palm, which is native to areas around the Mediterranean and slowly forms a trunk of 1-2 metres. I grow two selections of this palm and have found both reliable in my maritime climate. C. humilis var. argentea is a selected form from North Africa which has silvery blue leaves and C. humilis ‘Vulcano’ has a more congested form with compact leaves. Both have been established for 4-5 years and neither has shown any damage from wind or frost although they may not be totally hardy inland or in frost pockets.

All the above are sometimes available in good garden centres but are readily obtained online and in various sizes. They are largely trouble free and happy in any well drained soil, needing little feeding and watering once established.