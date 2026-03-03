The Early Spring Garden 2026

Although at the time of writing we are still in the grip of winter many plants appear confused by our mix of weather and have half-heartedly thrown precocious blooms. Hellebores are flowering well after their annual ‘leaf cut’ and the bulbous snouts of snowdrops, crocus, fritillaries and narcissus emerging.

I have loved tulips for many years but residing on the windblown Gower coastline has restricted my longing to those, which like myself are ’short and sturdy’. Any attempt to grow the tall statuesque varieties, that I so admire in more sheltered gardens has met with failure. However, I have enjoyed continuous rewards with the smaller varieties and species. I first saw Tulipa saxatilis which originates from Greece, Turkey and islands of the Aegean Sea in the foothills of the White Mountains of Crete. It grew happily in a boulder strewn field (saxatilis means growing in stones) despite frequent picking by locals for sale in nearby markets. The short lilac pink flowers with bright yellow centres stood out against the brown montane soils. It is equally outstanding in my garden flowering early in the year. I grow ‘Lilac Wonder’ the most available selection which has been reliably perennial, spreading and increasing by stolons.

Feature image: Tulipa saxatilis