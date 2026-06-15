Peach Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste from Dimples Oral Care

If you are looking for a softer take on daily brushing then this is one for you to try as Dimples Oral Care have launched a NEW peach-flavoured, fluoride-free hydroxyapatite toothpaste to join their hero mint flavour. The new toothpaste uses a hydroxyapatite formula, which is the mineral that naturally makes up tooth enamel and helps to support and maintain strong, healthy teeth. This toothpaste has been created as an alternative to traditional fluoride toothpastes, but still delivering a reliable daily clean. The new peach flavour is fluoride-free and non-toxic and brings a softer, more approachable option compared to standard mint making it particularly well-suited to children, for those with sensitivities, or anyone looking for something a little less intense. The toothpaste is designed for everyday use, balancing gentle ingredients with effective performance. It reflects a wider shift towards simpler, ingredient-led oral care that works for the whole household.

Made in the UK, the product focuses on making daily brushing feel straightforward and consistent, with a formula and flavour that encourages regular use. It is vegan and fluoride free, SLS free and also free from artificial flavours, plus the company use eco-conscious packaging, no wonder I loved it!

Founded by Dr Pippa Nicholls BDS, Dimples Oral Care was created to offer a science-led alternative to traditional fluoride toothpaste. Developed from over a decade of clinical experience, the range focuses on naturally remineralising formulations that support enamel health. Made in the UK, Dimples products are fluoride-free, SLS-free, vegan and cruelty-free, with a focus on considered ingredients and responsible manufacturing.

Dr Pippa Nicholls BDS explains:

“The hydroxyapatite we use in our toothpaste formulations is a spherical micro-hydroxyapatite crystal. Micro-hydroxyapatite is the most similar form of hydroxyapatite to the form which makes up your tooth structure. We use a very pure and high quality hydroxyapatite at 5% in our toothpaste, following our suppliers recommendations. Lab tests have shown that it is very effective at re-mineralising your teeth and hardening the surface enamel, preventing tooth decay.”

Benefits of Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste:

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is a naturally occurring mineral in the body, it is completely safe and non-toxic.

Remineralising, restores lost minerals and strengthens enamel.

Protects against tooth decay.

Proven to help whiten and brighten your smile

Helps to reduce tooth sensitivity.

To use just apply a pea-size amount of toothpaste to your tooth brush and brush for 2 minutes – once in the morning and once before bed.

Taken from the Dimples Oral Care website:

Dr Pippa Nicholls BDS

Dr Pippa Nicholls BDS is a dentist and the founder and CEO of Dimples. She is the brains behind our natural hydroxyapatite toothpastes, and takes inspiration from her practice and patients to develop formulations and products to truly help you harness your health.

A word from our founder Dr Pippa Nicholls

“I am on a mission to change up the toothpaste market. For years, people have been putting up with toothpaste that uses cheap ingredients from by-products of the fertilizer industry, alongside other ingredients that are known irritants and carcinogens, like SLS and titanium dioxide. That is why I developed Dimples – a toothpaste designed to be a toothpaste. No cheap by-products or fillers. Only good quality, effective, and safe ingredients.

Dimples utilises hydroxyapatite, which is the mineral that your teeth are made from naturally, meaning they are being remineralised and protected by what is meant to be there. We also use xylitol which helps balance and maintain a healthy microbiome, which is very important in overall health.

We don’t use any SLS, titanium dioxide, parabens or artificial flavours, and our toothpaste is vegan and cruelty-free. Additionally, we use sugar cane tubes and cardboard cartons – both renewable and recyclable.

My goal was to create a brand that had a positive effect on your teeth, your health and the planet.

Pippa’s Bio

Pippa grew up in Yorkshire, and attended school in Harrogate. She has been interested in natural health from a young age, being brought up by a naturopathic nutritionist as a mother. The chocolate in the house was always raw and organic, and spirulina made it into most smoothies (along with lots of veg)! Pippa’s interest continued through school, and at 17 years old, she completed a large project reviewing scientific data on the safety of amalgam fillings.

Determined to find a more holistic path to help people with their oral health, which is ultimately linked to the health of the whole body, Pippa then went on to study Dentistry at Cardiff University, and graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery. During her studies, she completed a meta-analysis titled “Review of Nutritive and Non-Nutritive Sweeteners and their Effects on Oral and General Health”, which covered the health effects of natural and artificial sweeteners.

Since University, Pippa has developed her practice and works in general dentistry, helping her patients take control of their oral health. It was the inspiration that Pippa gained from her patients that led her to found Dimples Oral Care in 2023, when she realised there were no toothpastes on the market that she could whole-heartedly recommend to her patients.