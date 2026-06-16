Monpure Haircare

Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum from Monpure (Boxed)

This is a new company to me but I am so glad that I have discovered it as they are a company that are producing hair problem solvers which I know many of us will help so many of us. This product is an award-winning scalp serum that helps prevent hair thinning and cultivates thicker, fuller and healthier hair. Powered by concentrated active ingredients, including retinol, this hair-thickening serum speeds up cell turnover and decongests hair follicles which will then be stimulated, it improves cell turnover on the scalp, prevents hair loss and thinning whilst actively promoting thicker, fuller hair growth. This is a scientifically-proven formula that utilises pumpkin seed extract to block the production of DHT, a major hair loss offender. This unique hair-thickening serum contains retinol and lactic acid that will decongest follicles and promote healthy hair growth.

This density serum is designed for daily application and I’m sure you’ll adore its lovely rich, natural scent. Unlike other scalp treatments, Follicle Boost is dermatologically tested, it is silicone, paraben, sulphate and cruelty-free. I really appreciate that the company avoids using harsh chemicals, plus it is suitable for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

If you are looking to achieve thicker, fuller hair growth or are concerned over hair loss or thinning hair then this is the serum to try.

To use, start with dry or towel-dried hair and apply one to two drops of serum on the hairline and along the parting, spaced evenly. Then gently massage across the scalp until the serum has fully absorbed. A little goes a long way, so do ensure that you focus the serum on areas that are concerning you. Do not rinse. The company recommend using it at night and using it daily. A good idea is to leave it by your toothbrush, so you don’t forget to use it!! Using it at night allows the ingredients to activate overnight, whilst protecting from UV exposure.

What makes this serum stand out in a very crowded market category is its skincare-inspired approach to scalp health. The formula combines: retinol to accelerate cell turnover and help decongest follicles, pumpkin seed extract shown to help block DHT, a key driver of hair thinning and rosemary oil to support circulation and deliver nutrients to the follicle. Together, these actives help extend the growth phase of the hair cycle while shortening the shedding phase particularly relevant when seasonal shedding peaks.

I was so pleased at the results as my hair regrowth was amazing. My hair is much thicker, softer and growing much better. This serum has made me feel much more confident so I can understand why it was voted ‘Best Hair Growth Serum’ 2022 by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

In independent user trials, a majority of participants reported reduced hair loss and visibly thicker-feeling hair. This positions Monpure as a strong springtime solution to help deal with sudden shedding or post-winter hair fatigue.

Clarifying Scalp Scrub from Monpure (Boxed)

If you are struggling with dandruff or psoriasis then this lovely scrub will gently exfoliate and buff away scalp build-up, flakes, and oil. This is an award-winning scalp scrub which has been created to support your scalp health and help alleviate the symptoms of dandruff and psoriasis. It is packed with concentrated active ingredients, including stearic acid, shea butter and biodegradable jojoba beads to rejuvenate scalp skin and prime for healthier hair growth. This super scalp scrub was voted ‘Best For Scalp Health’ 2023 by Tatler.

Formulated with stearic acid and biodegradable jojoba beads to gently exfoliate flakes, build-up and oils from the scalp, this clarifying scalp scrub supports overall scalp health and helps create the optimal environment for healthier hair growth. Many people struggle for years with symptoms of dandruff and psoriasis, but this scrub rebalances your scalp microbiome and moisturises your scalp skin as it also contains healing shea butter and argan oil. You will find it primes your hair growth environment by cultivating the health of your hair follicles.

The scalp microbiome, is a complex ecosystem of microbes and is the first line of defence against harmful pathogens, shielding the follicles and scalp from infection, toxins, irritation and hair damage. Just like the skin, a healthy scalp microbiome requires a symbiosis of healthy bacteria and yeast, but this can often go awry when thrown off balance. Scalp serums cultivate a healthy scalp microbiome.

Use as a pre-wash exfoliator. Just dampen your hair, then apply small amounts of the scrub across different sections of the scalp. Gently massage your scalp with small circular motions until a light lather forms. Then rinse thoroughly and follow with the Strengthening Silk Protein Shampoo. For best results, use 1-2 times weekly.

All products from Monpure are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free and suitable for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Taken from their website:

Pioneering science and wellness into hair care

Monpure London is the world’s first dedicated scalp and hair health brand, designed to alleviate scalp irritation, prevent hair thinning and promote stronger, healthier hair.

Did you know that the scalp ages six times faster than the skin? It’s a fact that drove us to create scientifically proven formulas that harness the power of concentrated active ingredients.

Our products are meticulously formulated with active ingredients like retinol, vegan silk peptides, AHAs, BHAs, vitamin C and coenzyme Q10 that help create the optimum environment for hair to grow.

We believe in maximising the potential, quality and health of the hair follicles we’re born with, because we understand that a healthy scalp is the cornerstone of strong, healthy hair.

HARNESSING THE HAIR GROWTH CYCLE

Our innovative products harness the natural hair growth cycle. By extending the growth phase and delaying the shedding phase, our formulas offer a triple-layered approach by nurturing the health of your scalp, hair follicles, and the hair itself.

IT’S NOT JUST HAIR”

At MONPURE, we’re here to empower you through life’s pivotal moments that can impact your hair and scalp health. We recognize the profound link between hair and identity, and we’re dedicated to restoring not only your hair, but also your confidence.

Let’s break the silence surrounding female hair loss, which is far more common than you might think.

Did you know that 87% of women consider their hair a part of their identity? Yet, too many of us feel uncomfortable discussing hair loss with loved ones. Let’s change that narrative together.

BEAUTY EDITORS’ FAVOURITE HAIR CARE BRAND

Our commitment to results-driven solutions has been recognised by industry experts time and again. With 50+ awards and counting, our product range has captured the hearts of experts and beauty enthusiasts alike.

You might have seen us featured and awarded in prestigious publications like Vogue, Tatler, Harper’s Bazaar, Good Housekeeping, and ELLE.

All of our products are dermatologically tested, suitable to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and cruelty free.