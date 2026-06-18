The Super Peptide Glossy Lip Treatment from Essence

Essence has created a caring lip treatment with a milky, glossy texture which has been enriched with nourishing ingredients including peptides, Shea Butter and Vitamin E. The moisturising formula will give your lips a plumper look but with a non-sticky finish that leaves them feeling lovely and soft. Easy and hygienic to apply thanks to its tube design. This glossy lip treatment is free from colourants, gluten, lactose, microplastic particles, parabens and nanoparticles, it is also cruelty-free & vegan-friendly.

Shades Available: Peptacular – transparent, Pinkified – a pink shade, Toffeetastic – a brown shade, Coralized – a coral pink shade.

Size & Price: 10ml/£2.99

Visit: justmylook.com