One Magic Touch Lip Stylo Nos. 04 & 10 from Kiko

We tried & tested two shades from the Magic Touch Lip Stylo range from Kiko, No 4, called Posh Bite a rather rich, warm mauve that has a comfy, moisturising demi-matt finish and No 10, Chili Kiss which was very much a beautiful red, harking back to the 1940’s. One Magic Touch offers you just what it says, just one touch of long-lasting hydration from the first stroke with rich colour, maximum precision and comfort, yes all that with just one magic touch! This demi-matt lipstick has an amazing revolutionary one-handed sliding opening system, so easy to use and looks really classy and for me, yes rather posh!

The formula is really clever as it is enriched with soothing butters and mustard seed extract to give your lips a plumping and moisturising effect. My lips felt hydrated and had a lovely balmy feel, plus it has been dermatologically tested.

To apply this lipstick just press lightly on the upper cap with the KIKO logo and slide the mechanism down to release the lipstick. Then apply the lipstick to your lips starting from the centre and working the product outward. This is a wonderful lipstick brand that is really worth trying.

Size & Price: 2.5g/£15.99

Shades: 12 shades to choose from, so something for all tastes

Visit: kikocosmetics.com