The National Library of Wales Follows in the Pilgrims’ Footsteps

On Wednesday 25 February the National Library of Wales will embark on a special educational journey to celebrate St David’s Day. Its Education Service and the musician and poet Casi Wyn will follow a historic pilgrimage route, starting in Holywell, travelling through mid-Wales and finishing in St Davids.

Over a period of three days the team will deliver 6 poetry workshops – two each day – in different primary schools, engaging with over 150 pupils.

Casi Wyn will lead the workshops, using Dewi Sant’s message, “Do the little things” as inspiration for pupils to compose their own poems. The workshops will encourage children to connect the message with contemporary life in Wales, fostering creative expression and a sense of identity.

The pupils will also have the chance to see some of the treasures from the Library’s collections ensuring that this is a memorable experience. These include the Book of Taliesin, which contains one of the earliest references to Saint David and some of the oldest Welsh poems, and John Ogilby’s unique maps, which mark the pilgrimage route.

Owain Dafydd, Education and Skills Manager at the National Library of Wales said:

“This is an exciting project that combines history, culture and creativity. The aim of the trip is to create opportunities for learners to learn more about items important to Welsh heritage that are kept in the Library, as well as promoting creative and literacy skills. It is also an opportunity for the Library to engage with learners across Wales and share our collections all over Wales.”

Each pupil will receive a booklet about the Book of Taliesin in order to spark conversations in their own homes. To ensure the project has a lasting legacy, a digital resource containing a video of the trip and learning materials will be published on Hwb and the Library’s website in the future. This will give schools across Wales the opportunity to experience the trip and the activities.

This project is funded by the St David’s Day Fund 2026 by Welsh Government.