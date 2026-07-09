The Llanwddyn Legacy

The church of St John The Baptist was rebuilt on the hill north of the dam and continues to serve the villages and hamlets around Lake Vyrnwy and Abertridwr. It was renamed St Wddyn’s – perhaps as a nod to a new era – and very little of the old church was incorporated into the new design as it had to be built and ready for worship within a week of the old one being flooded. It is believed that the lectern, carved choir stalls and timber panels behind the communion table were moved from the old building and although the turret may resemble that of St John’s, St Wddyn’s was given an altogether ‘new’ feel, constructed in the latest ‘Arts and Crafts’ style under the leadership of architect F.W. Holme. One of the benefits of being funded by the Liverpool Corporation was that the building received free hydro-electric power, making it one of the first churches to receive electricity. The stained glass windows and memorials provide a lasting tribute to those involved in the overall Vyrnwy project.

Today, there is a real sense of unity, with inhabitants of Llanwddyn using the post office facilities, community centre and craft workshops as well as the gift shops and cafes. Despite its somewhat ‘tragic’ past, Llanwddyn has a rosy future. The village boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in Wales and is a real hotspot for the hundreds of tourists who descend on the region every year to enjoy both the tranquillity and the country sports on offer. There is welcoming accommodation in the hotel and local bed and breakfasts. Keen to promote conservation, Vyrnwy is a Nature Reserve with a number of RSPB bird hides situated around the lake. To add interest to any walk, there is a Sculpture Trail with numerous wooden carvings created by artists from as far afield as Australia and Eastern Europe.