The High Summer Garden 2026

One family of plants that is flourishing, despite the vagaries of our Welsh weather are Echiums, providing form and colour in my garden. Add their irresistible attraction to pollinators of all kinds, and I would not be without them.

The giant of the family, which is a common feature in many mild coastal areas of England and Wales, is Echium pininana a native of the Canary Isles. Forming a large pillar of colour, sometimes up to 18 feet high, it is best grown or placed in position when relatively small. Failure to ensure this can result in the large tap roots rotating in the soil and not providing sufficient anchorage. Usually a biennial but sometimes a short lived perennial, it has large hairy leaves which form a substantial rosette, shortly before extending to a long flowering stalk. Flowers are bright blue on the species but hybrids are available in pink or white, neither in my opinion as good as the type. In my experience it will seed itself around profusely once having flowered and seems to be relatively frost hardy.

Echium wildpretii rivals E. pininana in most aspects except stature, rarely exceeding 6 feet high but of intense crimson red colour enhanced by small silver leaves. More tender than its larger relative, it is best placed in sunny locations sheltered from cold winds. As an insurance policy I overwinter a few in pots in my greenhouse and plant out in mid-March where they flower in August or later. Seeds of both the above can be sought on line and small plants are sometimes available.