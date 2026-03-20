The Eco Range from Seep

Eco Sponge Cloths

I am trying hard to live a greener life but quite often struggle because I find the ‘greener’ products I buy are not always effective. So I am pleased to have been able to try products from the Seep range and using them they have made it clear to me that I was buying and using the wrong products!!! Seep’s company mission is to eliminate 1 billion bits of plastic from landfill by 2030 – I for one hope they get there and they will if we change our cleaning habits. The company are clearing up, cleaning with eco-friendly tools that not only look great, but are kind to the planet and obviously important to me is that they actually work!! These 4 cloths have 2 unique designs, one a tonal leopard & one monochrome spot, both lovely designs. The cloths are 100% plastic-free as they are made from 70% FSC-certified forest wood pulp cellulose and 30% repurposed cotton from fashion waste.

Now on first look they just seemed thin and flimsy, but appearances can be deceptive and that was so true with these cloths. I couldn’t believe that these cloths are able to absorb 15 times their own weight. I just wet mine and found with that absorbency they worked well for a quick clean up. They were so easy and effective to use for washing the dishes, wiping around and soaking up any spills. After use, just rinse them and allow to dry naturally to prevent mould, or you can pop them in the washing machine or dishwasher up to 300C. Then when the cloths reach the end of their life just cut them into pieces to speed up composting and place in your home compost bin.

I was also stunned to learn that just one of these cloths replaces up to 15 rolls of paper towels, which is a lot of paper towels! Quick drying, they were also durable and long lasting so I am feeling much better that I am doing my bit to be kinder to our planet.

Size & Price: 4/17.2 cm x 20 cm/

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Eco Sponge Scourers

I was not really aware, even though it should be perfectly obvious that traditional washing up sponges are made from plastic. But for some reason it didn’t register with me, until now! So I was delighted to try out Seep’s best-selling eco sponge that has a loofah scourer on one side, on the other a sponge for absorbency, but it has zero plastic and in my view works better than my usual plastic sponge. I used mine for washing dishes and also on non-stick pots and pans and pleased that they felt good in my hand as I tackled my chores. I popped mine into my dishwasher at 30ºC to keep it fresh and always dried out between uses to prevent mould. But you could also pop it in the washing machine too. I was impressed that one sponge lasted me well over 5 weeks as versus my normal plastic ones which might last 1- 2 weeks. Once well used, I cut up the sponge, to speed up composting, then placed in my home compost bin. The whole important point is that you are not generating plastic waste. I loved that these sponges are 100% plastic-free as they are made from plants: loofah and wood pulp cellulose and do not release micro plastics into the environment. Another bonus for me is that all the Seep Company packaging and leaflets are 100% recyclable.

The company carbon footprint is offset through a partnership with reforestation charity On A Mission .

Size & Price: 4 sponges/ 7 cm x 11 cm x 2 cm/£12.00

Visit: theseepcompany.com

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Eco All-Purpose Cloths

By switching to these all-purpose cloths, which are made from Lyocell, this is yet another way I can stop using microfibre cloths which, yet again I didn’t realise are made from plastic too. To produce a Lyocell viscose cloth it takes significantly less carbon emissions and the water is recycled as against a standard microfibre cloth. That makes sense to me and I loved that these cloths can be used wet or dry. This pack comes with 3 cloths in different colours so it is simple to allocate to different areas in your home. I used mine for wiping, dusting and polishing and they feel so soft to use. They are also recyclable with other textiles. These cloths offer great absorbency and are easy to freshen up in the dishwasher or washing machine at 30ºC, but do reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. As Lyocell is a natural fibre there may be some natural shrinkage at initial washes.

The company carbon footprint is offset through a partnership with reforestation charity On A Mission .

Size & Price: 3 cloths/32 cm x 32 cm/£9.50

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Eco Pop-Up Sponges

These clever pop-up sponges offer excellent absorbency and durability, but they actually start out as a flat paper-like sponge that is made from wood pulp cellulose and then transforms into a full-size sponge when run under the tap – so just watch it pop! As it is made from wood pulp cellulose, they are 100% plastic free and they do not release micro plastics into the environment. I found the sponges perfect for wiping up and soaking up spills in my kitchen and bathroom and are highly absorbent. I also found them brilliant for cleaning my dog’s muddy paws after our walk. I put the sponge in warm water and wiped all 4 paws before he came into the house – that was a smart move from me! Freshen them up in your washing machine or dishwasher at 30ºC. Dry out between uses to prevent mould. At the end of life cut them up and put them in your home compost or food waste bin.

Carbon footprint offset through a partnership with reforestation charity On A Mission .

Size & Price: 6 sponges/9.2 cm x 13.5 cm x 1.5 cm, when expanded/£12.50

Visit: theseepcompany.com

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Eco Rubber Gloves

I find rubber gloves quite annoying and clumsy to use but these Eco Rubber gloves provided me with a superior level of flexibility, ensuring that I could handle tasks with precision and ease all thanks to the textured pattern they have on the finger tips to ensure you have a better grip, this is a great idea. The gloves have a soft, cotton-flocked lining, which makes them much more comfortable to wear and ideal if you have a long list of jobs to get through, so I didn’t find they caused my hands any discomfort or irritation. The gloves are 100% plastic-free and made from FSC® certified natural rubber. The natural latex is sourced from rubber trees in a process called ‘rubber tapping’ which ensures the tree isn’t harmed. Certified biodegradable (ASTM D5511) with all packaging and leaflets being 100% recyclable. Just rinse the gloves with water after use and dry out between uses to prevent mould. Store out of direct sunlight and always use a separate pair of household gloves for dishwashing vs all other cleaning tasks. Please though do remember the gloves contains natural latex rubber, which may cause an allergic reaction, so if this happens just discontinue using them. When gloves reach their end of life cut them into pieces to speed up biodegradation and place in general waste. The Seep company carbon footprint is offset through a partnership with reforestation charity On A Mission .

Sizes: small-palm 9.5 cm/length 30 cm, medium – palm10 cm/ length 30 cm, large, palm 11 cm/length 30 cm

Current Price: 3 pairs/£10.00

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The Seep website is well worth a look at as they are offers and bundles on offer. I’ve taken a few snippets to start you off with:

About Seep

Feel Good Cleaning

Say hello to a sustainable, everyday, essential products. Seep is the little company on a big mission to eliminate 1 billion plastic cleaning items from landfill by 2030.

Our zero plastic, high quality, natural tools exist to make things better in every way – a cleaner home, a healthier planet and happier humans. So relax, we’ve got this. Now we can all feel good cleaning.

Laura, Founder

Their mission is to eliminate 1 billion bits of plastic from landfill by 2030. Together we’re cleaning up cleaning with eco-friendly tools that look great, are kind to the planet & actually work.

Our Impact

We believe everyone should be able to carry out their household chores without hurting our planet. While we spend £5bn every year making our homes clean, most of the products we’re using aren’t. It’s time for an appealing alternative to polluting plastic products. It’s time for Seep.

Easy On The Planet – Micro plastic Free Cleaning Essentials