Laundry Detergent Strips from The Lab Co.

Refreshing Laundry Detergent Strips

I am delighted to have found The Lab Co. as I certainly wasn’t aware that this company produce the only fragranced, clean laundry and home care brand that is approved by Breast Cancer UK. The Lab Co. brand is free from all known hormone and endocrine disruptors, adhering to their A to Z Chemicals of Concern List. Doing the laundry is not one of my favourite jobs, far from it but of course it has to be done on a very regular basis. So I loved the idea that I don’t have to lug boxes of soap powder or tablets and bottles of conditioner, I can simply order online from The Lab Co. and have it delivered. So that was one big bonus, but also the fact that The Lab Co. have zero hormone disruptors and carcinogens and that they use non-toxic formulas which are lab-tested for high performance using natural & safe synthetics only, I really like their concept so I am not at all surprised that The Lab Co. formulas are award-winners. When you have time please do check out their website, it is worth a visit!

The Lab Co. range has been created to bring wellbeing as well as performance into every corner of your home, with radical transparency, luxury fragrance and natural science at its heart. Although we’ve only Tried & Tested their laundry products, The Lab Co. also do a range of home cleaning products, candles and room sprays. I really am impressed with their laundry range and the ethos of The Lab Co. so keen to try more from their range as I am sure you will be too. The Lab Co. is certainly a winner for me.

So let me try and explain why I loved this Refreshing Fragrance so much and it’s because of its cool, revitalising scent, rather like sipping iced cucumber water on a shaded terrace midsummer – well we can all dream! With fresh lime oil, cleansing cucumber and fresh peppermint all blended together to create a bright, refreshing blend it really does make both you and your home feel like new and refreshed once again. These strips are paraben-free, there are no phosphates or phthalates, no chlorine bleach or added dyes.

To use in your machine for a light load just detach a strip. Pop your strip into the drum or the drawer and enjoy the zero mess process. Choose your correct setting and wash.



Machine Wash: With soft water/light soiling, 1 strip for a

4 – 5kg load.

Machine Wash: Hard water/ heavy soiling 2 strips for

up to 7kg.

Hand Wash: Use 1 Strip.

Size & Price: 32 loads/32 strips RRP £8.00 | 64 loads/64strips RRP £12.00. Each sheet comes perforated:1 sheet = 2 strips & 1 strip = 1 load.

Visit: thelabco.com

Energising Laundry Detergent Strips

Now this is the Energising Fragrance that offers a bright, uplifting scent and allows you to imagine stepping out onto a sun-drenched balcony in Sicily. With zesty grapefruit, fresh eucalyptus and warming amber blended together to create a clean, invigorating lift that awakens your home, your body and your mind.

Remember The Lab Co. is the only fragranced, clean laundry and home care brand approved by Breast Cancer UK and is free from all known hormone and endocrine disruptors adhering to their A to Z Chemicals of Concern List.

To use in your machine just detach your strip, you’ll only need one for a light load. Pop your strip in the drum or the drawer and enjoy the zero mess process. Choose your correct setting and wash.

Machine Wash: With soft water/light soiling, 1 strip for a

4 – 5kg load.

Machine Wash: Hard water/ heavy soiling 2 strips for

up to 7kg.

Hand Wash: Use 1 Strip.

Size & Price: 32 loads/32 strips RRP £8.00 | 64 loads/64strips RRP £12.00. Each sheet comes perforated:1 sheet = 2 strips & 1 strip = 1 load.

Visit: thelabco.com

Relaxing Laundry Detergent Strips

This Relaxing Fragrance is a calming, tranquil scent, much like the feeling you get entering a spa at dusk. With wild lavender, fresh cotton and subtle notes of jasmine they all drift together to create a soft, settling and calming atmosphere.

Remember this is the only fragranced, clean laundry and home care brand approved by Breast Cancer UK, free from all known hormone and endocrine disruptors adhering to their A to Z Chemicals of Concern List.

To use in your machine just detach your strip, you’ll only need one for a light load. Pop your strip/s in the drum or the drawer and enjoy the zero mess process. Choose your correct setting and wash.

Machine Wash: With soft water/light soiling, 1 strip for a

4 – 5kg load.

Machine Wash: Hard water/ heavy soiling 2 strips for

up to 7kg.

Hand Wash: Use 1 Strip.

Size & Price: 32 loads/32 strips RRP £8.00 | 64 loads/64strips RRP £12.00. Each sheet comes perforated:1 sheet = 2 strips & 1 strip = 1 load.

Visit: thelabco.com

Welcoming Laundry Detergent Strips

The Welcoming Fragrance is a rich, warm and seductive scent and makes me think of a boutique hotel lobby at 9pm. Dark oud, velvet rose and inviting bergamot combine to create a warm, late evening glow.

This is the only fragranced, clean laundry and home care brand approved by Breast Cancer UK, free from all known hormone and endocrine disruptors adhering to their A to Z Chemicals of Concern List.

To use in your machine just detach your strip, you’ll only need one for a light load. Pop your strip into the drum or the drawer and enjoy the zero mess process. Choose your correct setting and wash.



Machine Wash: With soft water/light soiling, 1 strip for a

4 – 5kg load.

Machine Wash: Hard water/ heavy soiling 2 strips for

up to 7kg.

Hand Wash: Use 1 Strip.

Size & Price: 32 loads/32 strips RRP £8.00 | 64 loads/64strips RRP £12.00. Each sheet comes perforated:1 sheet = 2 strips & 1 strip = 1 load.

Visit: thelabco.com

Soothing Laundry Detergent Strips

Soothing Fragrance is a soft, comforting scent, just like the smell of freshly washed sheets at golden hour. Although I have really loved all the fragrances I think Soothing Laundry is my favourite –just! With calming chamomile, gentle white rose and warm linen all blended together to create a peaceful, enveloping fragrance that settles into your home, your mind and your body.

This is the only fragranced, clean laundry and home care brand approved by Breast Cancer UK, free from all known hormone and endocrine disruptors adhering to their A to Z Chemicals of Concern List.

To use in your machine just detach your strip, you’ll only need one for a light load. Pop your strip/s in the drum or the drawer and enjoy the zero mess process. Choose your correct setting and wash.



Machine Wash: With soft water/light soiling, 1 strip for a

4 – 5kg load.

Machine Wash: Hard water/ heavy soiling 2 strips for

up to 7kg.

Hand Wash: Use 1 Strip.

Size & Price: 32 loads/32 strips RRP £8.00 | 64 loads/64strips RRP £12.00. Each sheet comes perforated:1 sheet = 2 strips & 1 strip = 1 load.

Visit: thelabco.com

Fragrance Free Laundry Detergent Strips

Fragrance Free, now this one is a simple, understated choice, rather like flinging your windows open to enjoy the clean, pure air. Free from all added fragrance, this gentle formulation works quietly in the background, killing bacteria and odours and delivering powerful cleaning without overwhelming sensitive skin, senses or spaces.

This is the only fragranced, clean laundry and home care brand approved by Breast Cancer UK, free from all known hormone and endocrine disruptors adhering to their A to Z Chemicals of Concern List.

To use in your machine just detach your strip, you’ll only need one for a light load. Pop your strip/s in the drum or the drawer and enjoy the zero mess process. Choose your correct setting and wash.



Machine Wash: With soft water/light soiling, 1 strip for a

4 – 5kg load.

Machine Wash: Hard water/ heavy soiling 2 strips for

up to 7kg.

Hand Wash: Use 1 Strip.

Size & Price: 32 loads/32 strips RRP £8.00 | 64 loads/64strips RRP £12.00. Each sheet comes perforated:1 sheet = 2 strips & 1 strip = 1 load.

Visit: thelabco.com

Taken from their website:

The Only Laundry + Home Care That’s Actually Non Toxic.

Unique fine fragrance. Radical Transparency.

THE ONLY NON-TOXIC BRAND APPROVED BY BREAST CANCER UK

The Lab Co. is the only fragranced clean laundry and home care brand with ranges that are approved for adherence to Breast Cancer UK’s strict A–Z List of Chemicals of Concern

ENDLESS ITERATIONS

This process means our formulations can take years, not months, to create – sometimes we have to start over multiple times, but radical transparency and safety are non-negotiable. This is why we are the only laundry and home care brand approved by Breast Cancer UK.*

We do not believe in the phrase “done is better than perfect”. In fact, we aim for perfection with all of our products, even if it means they take twice as long to make. We can’t say we’re there yet, but we will never stop aiming for 100%.

FINE FRAGRANCE BY INDEPENDENT PERFUMERS

Created by independent perfumers Josh Gilbertson and Tess Richards, each scent is designed in Grasse, France – the historic centre of luxury perfume craft. Never off-the-shelf, never copied. These are original fine-fragrance compositions designed to bring depth, emotion and artistry into everyday homecare.

OUR MANIFESTO

At TLC, we’re guided by eight core values that set us apart from every other homecare brand.

#1 RADICAL TRANSPARENCY

We meet all regulations outlined in the Breast Cancer UK A to Z Chemicals of Concern List 2024 – a standard we don’t know of any other homecare brand meeting. This list includes the ban of all Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). EDCs interfere with hormone function and have been linked to reproductive issues, developmental problems, metabolic disorders, cancer, and neurological concerns.

#2 INNOVATE, DON’T IMITATE

We don’t copy products or fragrances. We create what should exist – not what already does.

#3 QUALITY OVER SPEED

We take years to perfect each formulation and fragrance, continuously improving even post-launch. It’s tough on our team of dermatologists, scientists and master perfumers – sometimes they hate us, so you can love us.

#4 PERFECTION OVER PROFIT

There are faster, cheaper ways to make products but unless they meet our strict standards and regulatory rules, we won’t use them. We’ve reformulated products at the last minute and remixed fragrances multiple times over. We’d rather make nothing than make something average.

#5 CLEAN FRAGRANCE

We are the only luxury homecare brand creating fragrance clean enough to breathe. Others often don’t even know what’s in theirs. We do.

#6 BESPOKE SCENT AS SCIENCE

Our fine fragrances are crafted by master perfumers and natural chemists to evoke specific moods and states of being. We turn everyday routines into sensory experiences.

#7 WE ARE NOT FOR EVERYONE

We know we’re not for everyone and that’s okay. We stand by our ingredients, our process, and our purpose. Our products do more than just smell nice – they’re designed with intention.

#8 CO-CREATION IS KEY

We create with you. Your feedback shapes our fragrances, formulations, and products. Have any thoughts? We’d love to hear from you. customercare@thelabco.com