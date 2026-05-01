ReBorn Homeware

Washing Up Bowl

To be honest, despite trying my best to live a greener life, I haven’t given much thought to the huge amount of plastic I have in my kitchen. Which is why I’m rather inspired about a washing up bowl, yes a washing up bowl, but this one is rather special as it is made from 100% recycled plastic, it’s made in the UK so there are no air miles or long distance transportation either. The bowl has its own integrated plug so you get speedy draining and you are also able to set the plug to strain water with food particles etc. It even has legs so the bowl is elevated to ensure you have clean draining. There are large carry handles so you can lift the bowl easily and it has a 9L capacity with a handy pour spout so you can easily and quickly decant water to other vessels or perhaps use your dish water to water your plants. All components can be taken apart for easy cleaning. This has been a game changer in our kitchen and made washing up so much easier using this sustainably smart, space-saving washing up bowl which has been designed to fit most sinks.

As already explained, the ReBorn range has been designed and made in the UK from recycled materials which importantly results in 79% less carbon emissions than equivalent products made in Asia from virgin materials. The bowl is circular by design, with single materials used in each component. The reason for this is to make it easier to repair, reuse and ultimately recycle at end of its life.

I am really cross with myself for not checking out and replacing the amount of plastic I have in my kitchen and so I am pleased the ReBorn have challenged the way our traditional kitchen items are made. It’s the wake-up call many of us need and I hope we all take on board too!

Regular price: £34.99 | Free shipping on all orders above £30 | 30 Day Returns.

Size: depth/31.5 cm, height/20 cm, width/31.5 cm, weight/ 694g.

Colours: Avon blue, charcoal grey & sage green, dark grey, sage green, stone

Visit: reborn.homes

Sink Tidy

As with all their range ReBorn create their products from recycled materials and I love their company ethos of giving materials a new life. ReBorn collect UK industrial materials which are sorted and shredded into pellets which are then moulded into ReBorn products at their Wiltshire factory. Their range is always packaged in 98% recycled card and transported locally so there are no air miles. ReBorn’s stylish and practical homeware range is quite remarkable and I would recommend you check out their website when you have time. When a product reaches the end of its life it can be recycled and ReBorn again! That makes sense to me and hope it does to you as well.

But back to the eco-friendly, space-saving sink tidy from ReBorn to help you keep not only your sink area tidy but our planet tidy too. As this super sink tidy gives you universal storage for brushes, bottles and cloths. The main compartment divides into two parts – large enough for a detergent bottle, brush and sponge whilst the integrated rail is perfect for hanging damp dishcloths. With its ribbed, sloping base for fast drainage and ensures that excess water or soap suds are collected out of sight, for draining later. The removable inner parts make for easy cleaning and the non-slip base helps protect your surfaces from any scratches. But please don’t forget that this ReBorn range is all made from 100% recycled plastic and has been created in the UK.

I am seriously impressed with the two items I have tried from their range but still annoyed with myself that I didn’t know about them earlier!

Regular price: £19.99

Size: depth/12.2cm, height/14.4cm, width/20cm, weight: 270g

Colours: Avon blue, charcoal grey & sage green, dark grey, sage green, stone,

Visit: reborn.homes

Taken from their website:

Our purpose is to transform the sustainability of the global homewares industry.

We are committed to creating the most stylish and planet-friendly homewares, and driving collective change in the UK and beyond.



Our five key principles are:

Recycling Waste

We give waste a new life, reducing the need for virgin materials in everyday products.

Local production

Our raw materials, packaging and finished products are all made locally.

Circular Design

We make products that are reusable, repairable and recyclable at end of life.

Stylish Solutions

We make products to be useful, durable and fit beautifully into your home.

Collaborative Power

Only by working together, can we make a change in the way we make things and do business.