Multi Surface Outdoor Cleaner & Weed Killer Kit from Block Blitz

Trying to clean block paving, driveways, patios, in fact all outdoor surfaces can be a long, laborious, tedious and repetitive job. Actually for me it is a continuous summer job which I dislike doing intensely, but at long last I have found a solution and it is Block Blitz. Why I hadn’t found this company before is annoying, but now I have, so let me tell you about their range so you can purchase this too. I was able to transform my outdoor space with this Complete Patio and Weed Killer Bundle from Block Blitz. I was able to tackle with very, very little effort, my patio, my driveway, my old and crumbly garden path and that with no scrubbing required, perfect. But then I could tackle, again with ease, those pesky weeds which have always been an ongoing chore for me.

So let me explain about the Block Blitz Original formula which comes in a handy six-pack that covers up to 90 square metres, plus you also get a litre of Go Weed which is so easy to apply even I found it so simple, no wonder I loved using it. Easy and effective, just what I need. This is a super kit as you have everything you need to keep your patios and paths looking beautiful! You can use Block Blitz on traditional block paving that have sand-filled joints, plus on paving slabs, tarmac, gravel and decorative aggregates, decking, concrete, stone, brickwork, roofs, rendering, timber, artificial grass and more, it’s an endless list that this clever product can work on. But a further bonus is it has a super self-cleaning action so you don’t have the hassle of having to jet washing first before you start, this product makes life so much easier.

I cannot believe how good this product is as there is no need to scrape between block and tile joints, it is so quick and easy to use and there’s no measuring to do either. It deters algae moss and weeds for up to 6 months and dirt, grime and organic debris are washed away naturally by rainfall leaving your surfaces that remain clean for up to a year. The product also includes unique UV paving protection too.

Block Blitz’s Original Biodegradable mineral and plant-based powder helps make any outdoor cleaning process effortless. Just pop a sachet into a watering can and mix. The kit even includes a shower rose to ensure you get an even application. You then apply the product and leave it work its magic. Covering up to 90 square metres, this six-pack of sachets can clean your whole patio and then some, but remember all measurements are approximate. Always apply to a dry surface and do not apply if rain is forecast within 24 hours. It is a good idea to apply every 5-6 months to keep on top of things.

To help get rid of those pesky weeds and moss on your patio and paths, all you need it this litre bottle of Go Weed. The Original formula also helps to prevent regrowth of moss, algae and weeds so also using Go Weed helps you by tackling them from all angles.

Another important plus point to me with Block Blitz is that the company has friendly formulas which are safe for both pets and plants. Blitz Original is cleverly made with a mineral and plant-based powder formula, so it’s classified as non-toxic to the environment. Keep children and pets off areas while treatment is in progress and the treated surface remains wet, then once the surface is dry, it is suitable for children and pets to have access to it. I cannot recommend this company enough and urge you to give them a try and put an end to struggling with grubby outdoor surfaces and those pesky weeds and moss.

This kit contains:

6 x Block Blitz Original (6 sachets)

1 x Block Blitz Go Weed (1L)

1 x shower rose

Delivered directly from Block Blitz – please allow 7- 10 working days for delivery to the UK only (including highlands, islands and Northern Ireland). Delivery is not available to the Isle of Man, Jersey and the Channel Islands.

Taken from the Block Blitz website:

Who We Are

Block Blitz are a market leading brand in outdoor cleaning products. With over 30 years of experience in the building maintenance, construction and chemical industries we have become synonymous when it comes to developing non toxic, eco friendly, multi surface cleaning products that are safe and effective for both commercial and domestic use.

Our products are available to purchase through market leading shopping channels and distributors throughout the UK and Europe and from our website, amazon and eBay.

The Block Blitz brand and original product were first launched in the summer of 2016. This new innovative company is based in Lincolnshire; where all products are developed and manufactured on-site. Block Blitz is an effective and environmentally friendly outdoor surface treatment that cleans with remarkable results. This new British brand is quickly becoming a market leader in the outdoor cleaning sector and has won prestigious industry awards.

Our Mission

At Block Blitz we are passionate about the world we live in. It’s an amazing place and we want to do our bit to protect it now and for future generations.

From backgrounds in the commercial cleaning and maintenance sectors the team came together with a joint goal of producing products that would make a real difference to the look and maintenance of outdoor paved surfaces without the need for the environmentally damaging practices of jet washing and applying traditional chemicals.

Our powerful future friendly cleaning products handle tough dirt and grime with ease and harness our unique Eco Clean Technology™

We have invested in new production systems and techniques enabling us to operate a zero waste to landfill policy within all our primary manufacturing processes.

Let’s Talk Eco

We are proud of our efforts to make our product as environmentally friendly as possible.

Our packaging is recyclable and uses up to 99% less plastic than traditional products on the market. Our primary products are 100% powder and contained no liquids, consumers hydrate the products at home or on site with minimal water usage. This makes the product very sustainable with a much-reduced impact on the environment compared to traditional cleaning liquids. Due to less packaging and no water within the product, we can drastically reduce our carbon footprint as our shipping and transport weights are massively reduced, meaning less vehicles on the road.

Environmentally friendly? Yes, we are! We take pride in the fact that our powdered products can be used safely with a low impact on the environment and contain no Petro Chemical or Fossil fuel derived ingredients.