The Early Autumn Garden 2025

At the time of writing we are in the midst of our fourth heatwave of the year with no guarantee that it is the final one. Whilst, like most sun lovers, I revel in blue skies and warm (not hot!) weather, as a gardener it produces many quandaries.

During spring I bought and planted numerous plants, including several expensive magnolias. These now require frequent watering, as do the innumerable pots which contain impulsive buys I was unable to resist. Due to the present concrete like nature of my soil I have not planted since late June. I am aware that my water meter is placing me in substantial debt but the alternative is the likely death of some shrubs, which will be more expensive (and difficult) to replace.

Some plants improve with the years invested in their growth and have evolved with the capacity to flower at a time when others are winding down. Many years ago, upon an August visit to the Scilly Isles, our attention was drawn to a large bright pink patch of colour as we approached St. Martins Isle by boat. Upon landing and now drawn by a delightful fragrance, we discovered a large field which was nearly subsumed with the most exquisite pink flowers. My wife and I were smitten on the spot and have remained so ever since. The plant in question, Amaryllis belladonna, a large and voluptuous South African bulb, whose flowering in our garden is eagerly awaited every autumn. Relatively easy of cultivation, merely requiring a well drained spot in a sunny position to excel. It has historically been categorised as rather tender but survived -12 in ‘the Beast from East’ in my mild? coastal garden. The long stemmed flowers, which give rise to the colloquial name ’naked ladies’, are usually a soft ‘candy floss’ pink but selected forms are sometimes available especially the form ‘Alba’. The strappy leaves appear after flowering and persist through winter until spring’s end.