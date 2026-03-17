The Cuddle Socks from We Shut It

If you are struggling with sleeping then perhaps this pair of cute Cuddle Socks from We Shut It might help. They are made from a dreamy Mugwort–cotton blend that hugs your feet, so your feet are kept warm and signals to your whole body that it’s safe to switch off and rest. These super socks have a soft blend of 40% Mugwort, 40% cotton, 17% polyester and 3% spandex. Mugwort helps to calms your nervous system, eases cramps, supports deeper sleep and vivid dreams, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, boosts circulation, eases cramps and also muscle tension.

Now I hadn’t heard of Mugwort before, but apparently it has long been associated with rest, grounding and night time rituals. As it is woven into these Cuddle Socks, they are so soft and comforting to wear they’ve also been designed for slowing down and keeping your feet warm as your day winds down. Mugwort is known to support a calmer nervous system and has soft, breathable fibres for all night comfort. It’s naturally antimicrobial and helps ground your mind for slower evenings.

I was still sceptical about Mugwort, but my fears were unfounded as I found these superb socks really did help me get a good night’s sleep. Cuddle socks are well worth a try and would make a super gift for anyone not sleeping too well or the best treat for yourself.

Size & Price: UK Small 2-4, Medium 5 -8/£12.00

Visit: weshutit.com