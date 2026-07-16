The Battle of Pilleth

You can see the four wellingtonia trees from a distance. They stand out, tall and rather incongruous. They don’t quite fit in to the beautiful landscape around them. They had to be planted here for a reason.

They mark the place where they buried the bones.

When you get close, you are aware of just how steep it is. It is a brisk walk up from the road. You can’t hurry.

Now think what it would be like in battle. The screams, the fear, the arrows raining down upon you…It is a really stupid place to choose to fight for your life.

This is the tiny hamlet of Pilleth, near Knighton. The site of the battle on 22 June 1402 which marked Owain Glyndwr’s most famous victory over the English armies.