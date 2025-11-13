The Isle of Anglesey “Mam Cymru”

We toured ‘Ynys Mon’ on a sunny day. We crossed the Menai Strait on the longer of two bridges, the Brittania. Built by Robert Stephenson in 1850, it was replaced, following a fire in 1970, the result the modern two-tier affair, carrying road and rail. Once over, we turned for Beaumaris, stopping at a viewpoint to admire the handiwork of 19th and 20th Century engineers.

The Britannia peeped over a wooded slope and the Menai, the first modern suspension bridge, completed by Telford in 1826, stood out handsomely one mile north east.

Beaumaris’s Castle was taken by Owain Glyndwr, also seeing action during the English Civil War. The castle was built by Edward I towards the end of the 13th Century, his response to the Welsh taking Caernarfon a few years before. Today Beaumaris is peaceful, acting as a yachting centre, with boats moored in the bay or off Gallows Point; the town gallows were here.