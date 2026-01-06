Tefal Everyday Induction Hob IH201840 – 2100W / Black

An Induction Hob that is really a clever way for you to enjoy fast and simple cooking every single day! This is because the Everyday induction hob gives you 9 power levels that will adapt to all your cooking needs, from 350W to 2100W. There are also 6 diverse cooking functions: manual, heat milk, stew, stir fry, deep fry and boil water. This is such an ingenious way to make cooking so much easier and that is something we all need! The ‘Everyday’ is suitable for pans with a diameter from 12 to 26 cm, so a good range there. There was also another feature that I loved and that was the digital display, I am all for an easy life and this certainly helped, easier, quicker and the ceramic plate was so easy-to-clean, yet another bonus! I really couldn’t fault this induction hob.

There are so many households that will find this incredible induction hob a must-have. Apart from families generally, it is ideal for people living alone, for students at university and anyone living in a rented flat with little kitchen space, this induction hob will make such a difference. After trying this for just a few days I don’t know how I manged without it. Plus there is the Tefal 2-year guarantee that covers domestic and private use and gave me such confidence in this brand.

Price: QVC £69.00 was £84.96 | Visit: qvcuk.com but please do check out tefal.co.uk to view more of the range.

