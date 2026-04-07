Storage Solutions from Periea

‘Elsie’ Heavy-Duty Black Storage Bags

Now let me introduce you to what is now to one of my best storage friends, this is ‘Elsie’, who is without a doubt your must-go-to heavy-duty storage bag. It has been designed to make your home storage and moving any belongings effortless. The ‘Elsie’ bags have a generous capacity, so they are perfect for storing out of season clothing, bedding and toys, plus any other bulky items in your wardrobes, under beds, in your loft or in your garage. Elsie has been crafted from robust, woven PP fabric, that is durable and she has certainly been built to last. You will also really appreciate the strong carry handles and the secure zip closure which will keep your belongings protected during storage or transport. Reusable, versatile and water resistant, these bags cope with all problems. There is a label pocket and when the bags need a clean a quick wipe down is all they need. I am sure you will love Elsie as she is perfect for all your storage, moving, travelling to your caravan, going camping, you will find endless uses for Elsie.

As for Periea, I am so impressed with their range and would suggest when you have time, do visit their website as they have so many great ideas to solve all your storage problems.

Size: 73 × 34 × 37cm available in a pack of 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5

Price: range from £8.99 through to £21.99 | Free Shipping to all mainland UK

Visit: periea.com

‘Beau’ Collapsible Storage Box

Now I’d like you to meet ‘Beau’ which is Periea’s most popular home storage box and your simple solution for keeping your space/home clutter-free and organised. ‘Beau’ is perfect for storing seasonal clothing, bedding, toys and household essentials. Just imagine how tidy your children’s bedroom and play room would be with the ‘Beau’ in use there. But basically Beau will work anywhere in any room that needs tidying, this is the box you need. Also for anyone living in a smallish flat will find that the ‘Beau’ is a versatile box to make the most of the space they have. With sturdy side handles so they are easy to move around, this is such a great idea. Plus the ‘Beau’ boxes have dual zip openings at the front and top for easy access. When not in use, the boxes fold down to just 10% of their full size, so they are cleverly compact and then handy for you to pack away.

The ‘Beau’ is available in a range of colours and patterns which clearly shows that practical storage can also be effortlessly stylish. I tried the ‘Beau’ in the herringbone and also the gorgeous green floral pattern. They both looked brilliant. The ‘Beau’ is certified to hold up to 20kg, it weighs 1.2kg and has a collapsible stainless steel frame with a heavy-duty MDF base. So sturdy, useful and strong, which is all you will need.

Periea has totally mastered the art of storage so now there is no excuse to not have a tidy home, which also looks smart!!!

Size: 53 x 40 x 35cm available in compact, small, medium, large, jumbo

Price: Range from £8.99 through to £13.99. The original price was £16.99 | Free Shipping To all mainland UK

Visit: periea.com

Taken from their website:

Our Story

We are a family run UK based business with a small close-knit team of skilled retail professionals.

Sure, you could opt for ordinary organisers, or you could give your “stuff” the star treatment with tidying innovations from Periea!

Since 2009, the brand has helped maximise unused spaces with elegant storage solutions that feature transparent viewing panels & distinctive designs, so only your personality shines (& not the clutter).

Millions of boxes sold globally every year!

From clothes organisers to collapsible storage boxes, Periea offers a wide range of smart, practical storage solutions.

Whatever your needs, Periea is here to help you keep your home neat and organised with innovative, high-quality products you can trust.

We are the Number 1 brand of handbag organiser in the world!

Our innovative, unique storage & personal organisation products mixed with outstanding quality are the main reasons that our customers keep coming back for more.