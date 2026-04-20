Devonia Fertilisers

Lavender Food Sticks

I am very much a rather reluctant gardener and anything that makes my efforts in my garden easier, is just what I need. So let me tell you a little about the Devonia lavender plant food which provides vigorous and healthy growth and has been specifically designed to feed all varieties directly at the roots. The sticks with their clever compact slow-release formula, deploys a constant supply of nutrients without over feeding. What can be easier than that?

Unlike many other fertilisers, these plant sticks eliminate mess, hazards, smell, but also don’t wash away when you water. Not sure why that doesn’t happen with other brands, but it rarely does. So these sticks are hassle free for me. They have this easy to use formula that has been pre-measured, so you don’t have to do any mixing, measuring or stirring yourself. How easy is that? All you have to do is simply insert the spike into soil and the slow-release formula will supply a constant balanced nutrients to your plants without over feeding. Your plants will be fed all season long, from Spring through to Autumn, or at time of planting or new growth. Just repeat every 12 weeks.

I also love that lavender plants are highly beneficial for nature and significantly improves our bee population. So these super sticks work on many levels but it was the ease of use that makes this a winner for me!

Price: £6.49 | Size: 95g/pack of 20

Visit: devonialondon.co.uk

100% Organic Fertiliser Sticks

I like finding organic products and these 100% Organic fertiliser sticks provide vigorous and healthy organic growth and have been specifically designed to feed all varieties of plants, vegetables and flowers directly at the roots. So that is all I need. Why these are such ‘smart’ sticks is that unlike many other fertilisers, they eliminate mess, hazards and smell and they don’t wash away when you water. With this easy to use formula for all types of plants, a further bonus is that they are pre-measured, so no wasting time mixing, measuring and stirring. All you have to do is simply insert the spike into soil and your plants, veggies and flowers are fed all season long, from Spring through to Autumn, or at time of planting or new growth. Just repeat every 12 weeks. These sticks make life so easy, so I’m sure you’ll love them as much as I do. If your Dad’s a gardener then this range would make an ideal Father’s Day gift.

Price: £6.49 | Size: 90g/pack of 20

Visit: devonialondon.co.uk

Taken from their website:

Welcome to Devonia

a family-owned business with over 18 years of international experience in producing and distributing innovative gardening products. At Devonia, we are passionate about making indoor and outdoor gardening enjoyable and accessible for everyone, no matter your level of expertise.

We believe that you don’t need to be Mother Nature to create a thriving home and garden. Our mission is to “paint your fingers green” by providing you with the tools and support needed to grow plants that flourish, all while offering exceptional service to our growers.