Tanya Wins at the RCN Nurse of the Year Awards

Many congratulations to Tanya Thomas, Team Leader for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Powys, who won in the category of Mental Health Nurse at last week’s RCN Wales Nurse of the Year Awards.

Tanya’s work in helping to set up and lead the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Crisis Hwb in Powys has seen significant improvements in the care of young people experiencing mental health crises.

She has shown excellent leadership skills, creating a shared vision to support young people to feel heard and to access appropriate services in a timely manner.

Tanya has been instrumental from the start, recruiting staff and working alongside estates to ensure the new Hwb would provide a setting that was as inviting as possible to offer assessments, support, and treatment to young people up to the age of 18.

The data so far speaks for itself, with a 25% reduction in hospital attendances for mental health concerns among Powys young people, and excellent feedback from young people and their families.

Tanya leads by example and is always on hand to offer support and advice. She continues to work with young people and never shies away from getting involved to support those who need help most.

Tanya always has the patients’ best interests at heart and will go above and beyond to ensure that not only their mental health needs are met, but that all aspects of their lives are being supported.

Everyone at PTHB is extremely proud of the work that Tanya and her colleagues carry out and this award is well deserved.