Tan Y Castell Bakery’s Chocolate Chip Welshcakes Launch in Aldi Stores Across Wales

Tan Y Castell Bakery’s Chocolate Chip Welshcakes are to be stocked in in all 52 Aldi stores across Wales from the 16th of April onwards, retailing at £1.19 for a pack of 6. Aldi joins Co-Op, Tesco and Asda as stockists of this product.

Pembrokeshire based Tan Y Castell Bakery are one of the UK’s largest Welshcake producers, manufacturing over 28 million Welshcakes a year. The company is renowned for their award-winning, traditional Welshcakes made with currants and sultanas. Due to the popularity of these, Tan Y Castell have extended their Welshcake range to include other delicious flavour combinations such as chocolate chip, honey and orange, strawberry and white chocolate, ginger and dark chocolate, and winter fruits and spices. They also produce Bara Brith, Shortbread and Jam Splits.

Marketing Manager, Ffion Davies said:

“We are delighted to be stocked by one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers. It is great to see Aldi working with Welsh producers and supporting local produce across the country. Our Chocolate Chip Welshcakes are a perfect alternative for those who don’t like fruit and for the chocoholics amongst us!”

Ffion added:

“We look forward to seeing more customers enjoy our Welshcakes, whether it be as they are with a cup of tea, with lashings of Welsh salted butter or served warm with ice cream as a ‘Welshcake stack dessert’ which has proved popular on social media!”

