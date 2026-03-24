System Nature Skincare

Cleansing Balm

This is an innovative natural hydrating cleanser from a company that I am pleased to have found. It is a cleanser that appeals to me as it is 100% natural, with a balancing formula that easily removed make-up and impurities from my skin. I loved how it gently purified my skin without causing any disruption and it left my skin feeling balanced and not stripped. The added bonus is that it is suitable for all skin types.

To use, with clean hands or using the System Nature™ spatula that is included, just scoop a small amount into your palm and add a little water to emulsify, as when you mix it, it creates a lovely creamy texture. Then massage gently onto your damp skin and you will see it removes impurities and any make-up. Rinse off with warm water or remove using a damp muslin cloth

Consumer Trial Results:

96% of testers said it easily removed daily dirt and impurities.

88% of testers said their skin felt more nourished.

92% of testers said their skin felt gently cleansed.

84% of testers said their skin’s appearance was visibly cleansed.

From a UK consumer study conducted in 2023 with 25 testers.

The Manifesto from System Nature says: For too long skincare has forced us to choose between performance and peace of mind. System Nature has developed a clinically proven 100%natural alternative to retinol, retaining its proven benefits while removing the side effects – because we believe nature’s chemistry is best. Backed by over two decades of research, we’ve identified natural alternatives and enhanced them using advanced science.

The future of skincare is not synthetic. It’s intelligent, sustainable and 100% natural.

Eye Cream

This is a super, skin-positive firming eye cream that is 100% natural and has been clinically proven. It has been formulated with bioactive extracts to smooth and refresh and there is no retinol-like irritation. System Nature Technology™ uses comparable levels of active ingredients proven to function as an anti-ageing compound through retinol-like regulation of gene expression and improves the clinical appearance of naturally aged and photo-aged human skin. I am still wary of retinol so delighted to find a natural replacement. I found that it visibly improved my lines, wrinkles and under eye puffiness, giving my eye area a much better, brighter look. Plus it is suitable for all skin types.

Clinical trial results after 12 weeks:

The appearance of the eye area improved by 46%.

Skin showed significant and visible improvement in lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, elasticity and firmness, without the undesirable effects of retinol.

Skin showed overall reduction in signs of photodamage including even toning effects.

Apply to your cleansed skin, but remember you only need to use a grain of rice-sized amount for both eyes combined. Then use your ring finger to gently tap into your skin all along the orbital bone and underneath the eyes. A light tapping motion helps to encourage absorption and helps reduce puffiness. Use morning and night.

System Nature Technology™ uses comparable levels of active ingredients proven to function as an anti-ageing compound through retinol-like regulation of gene expression and improves the clinical appearance of naturally aged and photo-aged human skin.*

*From UK clinical studies published in The International Journal of Cosmetic Science and British Journal of Dermatology (BJD):

Chaudhuri RK, Bojanowski K. Bakuchiol: a retinol-like functional compound revealed by gene expression profiling and clinically proven to have anti-aging effects. International Journal of Cosmetic Science. 2014, 36, 221-230.

Dhaliwal S, Rybak I, Ellis SR, Notay M, Trivedi M, Burney W, Vaughn AR, Nguyen M, Reiter P, Bosanac S, Yan H, Foolad N, Sivamani RK. Prospective, randomized, double-blind assessment of topical bakuchiol and retinol for facial photoageing. British Journal of Dermatology. 2019, 180, 289-296.

Moisturiser

This bioactive moisturiser is 100% natural and clinically proven to visibly improve lines, wrinkles and pigmentation, plus you’ll find it also smoothes and firms your skin. This moisturiser is suitable for all skin types. I am not a fan of retinol so I am so impressed that System Nature have cleverly matched the results of retinol, but without side effects that worry people like me!

12-week UK clinical trial results for the moisturiser showed:

• 90% improvement in roughness and dryness

• 39% improvement in firmness

• Significant visible reduction in lines, wrinkles and pigmentation

• Overall reduction in signs of photo ageing

How to use, just pat a small amount of moisturiser cream onto your cleansed skin using your fingertips, massaging gently into the face and neck until absorbed evenly. Use night and morning.

Here’s more information on System Nature:

How System Nature Technology™ Works: A smart system designed to unlock the full potential of natural bioactives.

Science And Nature In Synergy: A clinically proven 100% natural alternative

to retinol. Visibly improves lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, and boosts firmness, with no retinol-like irritation.

System Nature Technology™: Science meets nature to powerfully transform skin. 100% natural, no side effects.

Nature Actives: A unique combination of natural bioactive ingredients, scientifically optimised to work in harmony for maximum efficacy.

Confident Results: Clinically proven, simplified care that reveals skin’s natural vitality.