Swansea Trading Standards Issue Coronavirus Scam Warning

Swansea Trading Standards are warning people to be extra vigilant against a number of scams which are circulating which play on people’s fears of the Coronavirus.

Since last month the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has identified 21 reports where coronavirus was mentioned with victims losing over £800,000 in total.

Ten of these reports were made by victims attempting to purchase protective face masks from fraudulent sellers. In one instance a victim reported losing more than £15,000.

Mark Thomas, Cabinet Member for Environment and Infrastracture said:

“These scams are being done in a number of ways by telephone, text message and online. They will use many clever techniques to obtain details from potential victims. “Ensure that if you receive anything like this you check the origins of the contact and stop and think are you expecting this contact. “A number of the coronavirus-themed phishing emails and text messages also trick people into opening malicious attachments or revealing sensitive personal and financial details. “This includes text messages purporting to be from the government stating that the “UKGOV has issued a payment of £258 to all residents. It then asks you to press a link and once you go on that link it then asks you for your personal banking details. These emails and text messages can look very legitimate.”

Rhys Harries Trading Standards Team Leader said:

“There are several ways you can protect yourself. If you are not sure of the sender or if the email looks suspicious do not respond or click on any of the links. “If you are making an online purchase from a company or person you don’t know, if possible, do some research. And always install the latest software and app updates to protect your devices from the latest threats. If you have fallen for one of these scams contact your bank straight away.”

