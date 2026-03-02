Superskin™ Advanced from Liz Earle

Superskin™ Advanced Facial Lift & Define Serum (Boxed)

Liz Earle is one of my favourite brands so I was delighted to hear that they have brought out two new additions to their Superskin Advanced range. The products are infused with an expert blend of Acacia Tree Extract, a plant‑based collagen, plus skin firming actives and an antioxidant rich botanical that helps restore the look of youthful volume. The result is that your skin feels firmer, smoother and more resilient. Sadly I must of missed out on the launch of the original three products in the Advance range, the Firming-In Serum, the Bi-Phase Brightening Essence and the Nourishing Cleanser, but don’t worry as I have played catch-up and reviewed these later in this post!

Lift & Define Serum, powered by Bio-Firm Technology™ and infused with peptides, is formulated to reveal firmer, youthful-looking skin. It has been designed to sink effortlessly into your skin where this silky-smooth multi-action serum can then deliver firming results for the key areas of your face as it visibly lifts and defines your skin. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven tone and texture. As I love Liz Earle I was certainly not surprised to find how effective this magical serum was to use.

As with all the Liz Earle range this is cruelty free, certified under the Leaping Bunny Programme and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

In a *Consumer study of 159 women, it was shown that:

Facial contours appear lifted in 4 weeks

Skin looks visibly firmer in multiple facial zones

Skin looks more youthful in 1 week

Skin feels instantly smoother

Using your fingertips, just apply 1-2 pumps to your cleansed and toned skin. Smooth gently over the face and then follow with your chosen moisturiser.

This whole Liz Earle range gives you some wonderful options for Mother’s Day, birthdays or just a treat for someone you care about.

Superskin™ Advanced Firming Serum-In-Moisturiser SPF 20 (Boxed)

Using this firming serum-in-moisturiser is how you can instantly plump your skin with moisture and help regain the look of youthful volume. This Superskin™ Advanced Firming Serum-in-Moisturiser with SPF 20, was wonderful to use. It is a luxurious formula that cleverly combines a serum with a moisturiser, plus SPF 20 for added UV protection. In just under four weeks I found that my skin felt firmer and rejuvenated and my deep lines and wrinkles were reduced, no wonder I love this range! Powered by acacia tree extract, a plant-based alternative to collagen and combined with rosehip oil, this boosts the appearance of collagen-depleted skin making it feel more elastic as well as defining the appearance of facial contours.

In a *Consumer study of 117 women, it was shown that:

96% agree skin feels moisturised [instantly]*

91% agree skin feels deeply nourished [after 1 week]*

83% agree skin looks more luminous [after 1 week]*

78% agree skin feels firmer [after 2 weeks]*

76% agree skin feels more elastic [after 2 weeks]*

75% agree skin feels tighter [after 2 weeks]*

So simple to use, just smooth an even layer over your face, neck and décolletage. Massage in, using gentle sweeping strokes.

This is a great Mother’s Day gift idea if you can bear to give it away!

As with all the Liz Earle range this is cruelty free, certified under the Leaping Bunny Programme and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Superskin™ Advanced Firming Serum-In-Moisturiser (Boxed)

If dark spots are a problem for you this is one for you to try as it will instantly soothe your skin and help to reduce the appearance of those dark spots. This is a luxurious bi-phase formula to help and intensively smooth your skin and reduce the look of fine lines. Your skin is left looking more contoured and sculpted. Powered by acacia tree extract, the plant-based alternative to collagen and then combined with pomegranate oil, to leave your skin looking plumper and firmer.

In a *Consumer study of 110 women, it was shown that:

92% agree skin looked smoother*

92% agreed that this product helped restore back radiance*

75% agree this product drastically reduced dark spots

To use just shake well to activate the bi-phase essence.

As with all the Liz Earle range this is cruelty free, certified under the Leaping Bunny Programme and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Superskin™ Advanced Nourishing Cleansing Balm (Boxed)

These serums and moisturisers are of course much needed, but it you haven’t got a cleansing regime in place, they are often wasted or certainly not as effective as they should be. So why not help your skin regain the look of youthful volume in one ultra-nourishing cleanse with Liz Earle Superskin™ Advanced Nourishing Cleansing Balm?

This beautiful balm gently removes impurities whilst boosting moisture to reveal instantly plumper, smoother looking skin. This luxurious formula is powered by acacia tree extract, the plant-based alternative to collagen, that helps to improve the look and feel of skin that’s experienced collagen loss. Infused with pomegranate oil, this Liz Earle balm reveal your skin to look instantly hydrated and visibly transformed the appearance of your skin after two weeks.

90% saw skin look more rejuvenated*

86% agreed skin looked more plump*

86% agreed that skin felt firmer*

95% agreed felt more toned*

90% say skin felt plumper in just 14 days*

*Consumer study of 113 women after two weeks

Suitable for vegans and all skin types.

To use just warm a pea-sized amount between your palms and massage over your face, neck and décolletage and moisten your finger tips to emulsify the balm into a milk. Then remove with the warm, damp cleansing cloth that comes with the balm.

Superskin™ Advanced Brightening Essence

This helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and instantly soothes your skin. You’ll find that this lovely luxurious bi-phase formula helps to intensively smooth your skin and reduce the look of fine lines and then your skin is left looking more contoured and sculpted. ​Powered by acacia tree extract, the plant-based alternative to collagen and combined with pomegranate oil, you’ll find it reveals your skin that feels firmer and looks plumper.

Apply after cleansing, before moisturiser.​ Shake well before use.